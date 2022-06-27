Tipperary literary festival to host an evening with top writers

Dromineer Nenagh Literary Festival will hold a festival midsummer showcase at 7.30pm in Nenagh tourist office at Banba Square this Thursday, June 30.

The event, which is free, is part of the tourist office’s Summer Sessions.

The festival committee are thrilled to welcome Bernie Crawford, Noelle Lynskey, Siobhan MacGowan, and Eleanor Hooker to take part in the event.

Ms Hooker's third poetry collection, Of Ochre and Ash (Dedalus Press) and her chapbook Legion (Bonnefant Press, Holland) were published in 2021.

A recipient of the Markievicz Award in 2021, her collection, Where Memory Lies (Ponc Press), will be published later this year. Her sequence of plague poems is forthcoming from Salvage Press.

Born to Irish parents in England, Siobhan MacGowan started her career at the Kent & Sussex Courier as a copywriter, branching into freelancing for advertising agencies and journalism.

Siobhan’s first novel, The Trial of Lotta Rae, was published by the Welbeck Publishing Group on May 26.

She is working on her second novel. The Trial of Lotta Rae has just been named one of the five best historical novels for June by the UK Times.

Her story for children, Etain’s Dream, was serialised in the Nenagh Guardian.

Originally from county Limerick, Bernie Crawford lives in county Galway and her poetry has been published in national and international journals and anthologies.

She was awarded an arts bursary by Galway County Council in 2019 to work towards a debut collection. Her first full collection, Living Water, was published by Chaffinch Press in 2021.

Noelle Lynskey, director of Shorelines Arts Festival in Portumna, is completing her MA (Creative Writing) in UL and was selected as Strokestown’s Poet Laureate in 2021.

She is published in many anthologies and journals and is guest reader at many events and festivals. Noelle is a member of Portumna Pen Pushers and Ballinasloe Peers.

This year’s Dromineer Nenagh Literary Festival takes place from Friday, September 30, to Sunday, October 2.