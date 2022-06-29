Ballingarry girls topple mighty Sarsfields in Tipperary camogie final

Ballingarry, county Tipperary U/14 Camogie C Plate winners.
Congrats to Ballingarry Camogie Team
Congratulations to Ballingarry Camogie U/14 team on becoming County Champions on Sunday last at The Ragg in the U/14 C Plate Final, against the mighty Thurles Sarsfields on the scoreline: Ballingarry 2-4 (10pts) to Sarsfields 1-6 (9pts). What a wonderful achievement!!!
The team was – Lily Ivors; Louise Ryan, Caitlin Fennelly, Laura Barrett; Rachel Hanlon, Emma Fennelly, Emily Ivers (joint Capt.); Hannah Murray, Emily Cahill; Órla McAree, Clodagh Butler, Rebecca Fennelly; Abbie Hanlon (joint Capt.), Hannah Shelly, Niamh Quigley; Anna Kealy, Courtney McCormack, Laura Treacy, Lily-Kate O’Donnell.
Well done also to the mentors Trevor and Ger Ivors and Miriam Walton.
Joint captains of the winning Ballingarry team Abbie Hanlon/Emily Ivers pose with the shield after the county final.
