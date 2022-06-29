Search

29 Jun 2022

Mid Tipp GAA Scene

Mid Tipp GAA Scene

Reporter:

Reporter

29 Jun 2022 2:45 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

Centenary Agri Mid Senior Hurling Championship: Last weekend saw the beginning of the Mid Senior Hurling Championship with three quarter finals down for decision. A last gasp Gavin Ryan free was the difference when his side Upperchurch Drombane overcame near rivals Thurles Sarsfields. This win now sets up a semi-final berth with JK Brackens this weekend.

Drom Inch had enough to spare over Loughmore Castleiney running out 2-20 to 1-16 winners in Templetuohy.
They now face Moycarkey Borris who had 1-19 to 2-12 win over Holycross Ballycahill. Semi Finals are down for decision this coming weekend with full fixture details TBC and will be available on our social media.

Kiladangan down Kilruane after extra time in North Championship

Doran Oil Premier Intermediate Hurling: This coming weekend sees two semi-finals of the Doran Oil sponsored Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship. Moyne Templetuohy take on Thurles Sarsfields while Gortnahoe Glengoole take on Clonakenny.

Fixture details TBC and can be viewed on social media. Thurles Credit Union Junior A Hurling: In division 1 of the Junior A Championship, Loughmore Castleiney enjoyed a one point win over Moycarkey Borris. 2-16 to 1-18 the final score. The other game in this division sees Thurles Sarsfields take on Boherlahan Dualla on Tuesday night. In Division 2 JK Brackens saw off Upperchurch Drombane on a 1-15 to 0-12 score line.

Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling: In Division 1 of the B Championship there was a full round of fixtures played. JK Brackens had one point to spare over Clonakenny (1-10 to 0-12). Drom Inch were ten point winners over Holycross Ballycahill (1-23 to 0-16) while Moyne Templetuohy saw off Knock on a 1-20 to 2-05 score line. In Division 2 Gortnahoe Glengoole were 1-09 to 0-11 point winners over Killea while Thurles Sarsfields had a 5-22 to 4-14 win over Moycarkey Borris.

Tipperary Minors: Mid Tipperary GAA Board would like to wish the Tipperary Minor Hurlers all the best as they face Offaly in the All Ireland Final this coming Sunday in Nowlan Park. We encourage as many people as possible to support these fantastic bunch of kids.

Social Media: A reminder to follow us on our social media accounts. You can find us on Mid Tipperary GAA on Insta, Twitter, and Facebook.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media