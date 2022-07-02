Call to tend to White Park in Roscrea where 8/9 houses are badly affected by the very poor road condition

Roscrea town
White Park road
Councillor Michael Smith has called on the local authority to tend to the White Park area in Roscrea where 8/9 houses are badly affected by the very poor road condition. The area is very close to the town boundary, he said, and stating that the council has not maintained the road in the past is not a good enough excuse not to do it now.
Rosemary Square
Councillor Shane Lee has called for attention to be given to Rosemary Square in Roscrea which he described as being very dangerous with six roads feeding into it. The Square needs significant investment to get it right, he said, and he added that if the solution was simple, it would have been done long ago. He asked the council to keep it to the forefront of the list of projects.
District Administrator Sharon Scully said that there has been a lot of engagement in the Roscrea Town Centre Masterplan and the closing date for that is coming up soon. The area is being considered very carefully, members were told.
Our new Wildflower Garden sign, kindly donated to us by our caretaker Mary Hayes. We created a wildflower patch in our school as part of our green flag for biodiversity
Cappawhite's Conor Martin goes on the attack for Tipperary in the All-Ireland minor semi-final win over Galway. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile
Seamus Callanan was in action this evening for Drom-Inch as they saw off Moycarkey Borris in the mid Tipperary SHC semi-final
