Templemore Boxing Club Memorial event in Kennedy's Bar, on July 16

The event of the year is here, on July 16 next in Kennedy's Bar, Templemore, at 2pm.
The Tom Shortt Memorial Tournament sees the Templemore Boxing Club take on the English Selection.
The Club is honored to welcome Clayton Boxing Club in Lancashire UK and St Margaret’s Boxing Club in Tralee to Templemore, everyone is welcome, all ages.
The Club will be donating 50% of the proceeds to St Joseph's Seoda ASD Unit in Templemore which is a very worthy cause.
Please join us for an afternoon of top quality Boxing and fun to help raise much needed funds, we look forward to seeing you there.
Entrance is via the park behind Kennedy’s coffee dock only, ticket only event, strictly no walk ins.
Tickets are €12, and are available at www.eventbrite.com
