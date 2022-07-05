Late Sean Hayes goal seals narrow win for Kiladangan over Toomevara

Hi-Bernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship

Kiladangan 2-20

Toomevara 2-16

Kiladangan will defend their title in next week's North final following their four point win over a game Toomevara side in a very entertaining semi-final played at MacDonagh Park, Nenagh last Saturday evening.

The holders needed all their experience to hold out for the win which was only clarified when Sean Hayes scored his side’s second goal in the 63rd minute which put his team four in front and into the North final when they will meet Nenagh Eire Og.

Toomevara had every chance to win this game and with four minutes of play remaining they took the lead for the first time after Adam Hall scored his third to make it Toomevara 2-16 Kiladangan 1-18.

Toomevara had to line out without Willie Coffey and Mark McCarthy who missed the game through injury but David Young, red carded in the quarter final win over Borris-Ileigh, was reinstated. Kiladangan lined out without Fergal Hayes but he came into the action late in the second half and scored a great point.

After Sean Hayes scored in the eight minute the holders led 0-3 to 0-1. Kevin McCarthy replied with a free but Paul Flynn had Kiladangan two in front for the third time.

However, Toomevara were level at 0-4 each after Kevin McCarthy pointed in the tenth minute. Both sides went score for score and by the nineteenth minute scores were level for the third time at 0-7 each but three minutes later Tom O’Meara turned provider for Sean Hayes to score a great goal.

It was Kiladangan’s best period. Bryan McLoughney increased the lead from the left wing. Dan O’Meara was denied by Rory Brislane before Joe Gallagher and McLoughney plus another from Paul Flynn as the margin stretched to seven approaching half time.

However, Toome reduced the margin just in time for the changeover when Rory Brislane stepped up to blast a penalty past Barry Hogan to make the half time score at 1-11 to 1-7. Toome began the second half with prompt action and after Kevin McCarthy pointed in the opening minute, Alan Ryan had Toome’s second goal in the 32nd minute to have the teams level at 1-11 to 2-8.

Both sides added two points each and scores were level for the fourth time in the game after Joey McLoughney scored in the 39th minute his namesake, Bryan, secured two points for the champions, the first from play to make it 1-15 to 2-10. But Toome had many answers on the day as Adam Hall and Alan Ryan scored a point each to level.

After Tadgh Gallagher and Adam Hall exchanged scores, Alan Flynn’s ninety metre free was matched by an impressive Jason Ryan point to level 1-17 to 2-14 and nine minutes remaining.

Kiladangan emptied their bench with Fergal Hayes and David Sweeney entering the fray and Sweeney scored but Kevin McCarthy was equally successful from halfway before Adam Hall gave Toome the lead for the first time in the 56th minute.

One minute later Bryan McLoughney had the teams level again after his free from half way was secure and accurate. Seconds later Fergal Hayes edged Kiladangan in front and when everyone was thinking of heading for home, Sean Hayes made double sure for the champions as he found the corner of the net following a great move involving Tom O’Meara and Conor Byrne.



Kiladangan scorers: B McLoughney 0-9 (0-6f); S Hayes 2-2; P Flynn and T Gallagher 0-2 each; J Gallagher, J Loughnane, D Sweeney and F Hayes 0-1 each; A Flynn 0-1f

Toomevara scorers: K McCarthy 0-5 (0-4f); Alan Ryan 1-2; Adam Hall 0-3; R Brislane 1-0 (pen); J McLoughney 0-2; D Delaney, C O’Meara, Jack Ryan and Jason Ryan 0-1 each.

Kiladangan: Barry Hogan; John O’Meara, James Quigley, Fergal Hayes; Darragh Butler Alan Flynn, Darren Moran; Jack Loughnane, Tadgh Gallagher; Sean Hayes, Matthew Cleary, Joe Gallagher; Bryan McLoughney, Dan O’Meara, Paul Flynn.

Subs: Tom O’Meara for McLoughney; David Sweeney for T Gallagher; David Sweeney for Quigley; David Sweeney for Loughnane; Conor Byrne for J O’Meara.

Toomevara: Rory Brislane; Jake Ryan, Andrew Ryan, Josh McCarthy; Colm Canning, Robbie Quirke, Jason Ryan; Jack Ryan, Joey McLoughney; Darren Delaney, Jack Delaney, Conor O’Meara; Kevin McCarthy, David Young, Alan Ryan.

Subs: Adam Hall for Canning; Russell Quirke for D Delaney; Sean Flaherty for O’Meara.

Referee: Gerry Treacy (Borris-Ileigh)