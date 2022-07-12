Tipperary County Council observe a minute's silence for late councillor Jim Drohan

The elected members of Tipperary County Council passed a vote of sympathy at their July meeting on Monday to the family of former Mayor of Carrick-on-Suir Jim Drohan, who passed away last month.
The council also observed a minute of silence as a mark of respect to the former Labour Councillor, who who served on Carrick-on-Suir Town Council for 10 years from 1999 to 2009 and was Mayor of Carrick-on-Suir in 2001.
Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall where the monthly meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District councillors took place
