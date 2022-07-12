Results from a hectic schedule of Tipp GAA games last weekend

Mid Tipperary
Joe O’Sullivan Cab & Hire U19 A Hurling Championship
Holycross Ballycahill 2-22 Drom & Inch 1-21
Thurles Credit Union Junior A Hurling Championship
Upperchurch Drombane 3-18 Holycross Ballycahill 1-18
Boherlahan Dualla 2-13 Loughmore Castleiney 1-16
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship
Drom & Inch 1-29 Moyne Templetuohy 0-14
JK Brackens 0-24 Knock 1-13
Thurles Gaels 1-17 Gortnahoe Glengoole 0-17
Holycross Ballycahill 2-10 Clonakenny 1-11
Moycarkey Borris 1-14 Killea 1-13
Thurles Credit Union Junior C Hurling Championship
Loughmore Castleiney 8-23 Killea 0-13
Thurles Sarsfields 3-12 Gortnahoe Glengoole 2-15
Doran Oil Premier Intermediate Hurling Final
Clonakenny 5-20 Moyne Templetuohy 0-21
Centenary Agri Senior Hurling Final
JK Brackens 0-19 Drom & Inch 1-15
North Tipperary
U19 A Hurling Championship
Toomevara 2-16 Kiladangan 1-13
Silvermines 3-8 Ballina 1-7
U19 B Hurling Championship
Ballinahinch/Templederry 1-12 Portroe 0-12
Kilruane MacDonaghs 2-12 Borris-Ileigh 0-18
Junior A Hurling Championship
Roscrea 4-21 Nenagh Éire Óg 2-13
Toomevara 1-14 Borris-Ileigh 0-17
Junior B Hurling Championship
Lorrha 2-20 Borrisokane 1-8
Kiladangan 2-30 Shannon Rovers 1-12
Ballina 0-27 Moneygall 0-15
Newport 2-24 Burgess 0-12
Knockshegowna 0-19 Nenagh Éire Óg 2-11
Savvy Kitchens Premier Intermediate Hurling Final
Portroe 2-24 Roscrea 2-23 AET
Hi-Bernian Inn Bar/Restaurant Senior Hurling Final
Nenagh Éire Óg 2-20 Kiladangan 2-18
West Tipperary
U19 A Hurling Championship
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 1-19 Clonoulty Rossmore 2-15
U19 B Hurling Championship
Arravale Rovers 3-13 Cappawhite Gaels 2-16
Rockwell/Rosegreen 4-15 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 3-17
Intermediate Hurling Semi-Finals
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 1-25 Arravale Rovers 2-17
Golden Kilfeacle 2-21 Cappawhite 1-20
Premier Intermediate Hurling Final
Cashel King Cormacs 1-25 Sean Treacys 1-20
Senior Hurling Final
Clonoulty Rossmore 1-20 Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill 0-19
Junior A Hurling CHampionship
Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 4-13 Cashel King Cormacs 3-14
Junior B Hurling Championship
Clonoulty Rossmore 3-23 Arravale Rovers 0-11
Solohead 3-26 Emly 0-8
Cappawhite 2-21 Golden Kilfeacle 1-7
South Tipperary
U19 A Hurling CHampionship
Mullinahone 2-18 St Mary’s 1-12
U19 B Hurling Championship
Grangemockler Ballyneale 0-20 Ballybacon Grange 1-11
Ballingarry 4-17 Clonmel Óg 0-10
Moyle Rovers 4-18 Knockmealdown Gaels 3-10
St Patricks 3-17 Fethard 1-14
Junior A Hurling Championship
Ballingarry 4-15 Killenaule 0-13
Mullinahone 1-20 St Patricks 1-17
Newcastle 2-14 Carrick Swans 1-13
Fethard 5-14 St Marys 3-15
Junior B Hurling Championship
Cahir 1-12 Ballybacon Grange 1-12
Intermediate Hurling Final
Kilsheelan Kilcash 2-17 Ballingarry 1-12
Senior Hurling Final
Carrick Swans 1-21 Mullinahone 1-17
Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall where the monthly meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District councillors took place
The team captains pose for their photograph with the match referee prior to the Tipperary v Dublin Under 16 camogie championship game played at Trinity Sports Centre.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.