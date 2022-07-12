North Tipperary GAA Scene

Senior Hurling Championship:

Congratulations to Nenagh Eire Og who claimed their tenth North Title last Sunday evening in Cloughjordan after a 2-20 to 2-18 win over Kiladangan in The Hibernian Inn North Senior Hurling Championship Final. Eire Og captain Barry Heffernan accepted the Frank McGrath Cup from competition sponsor Martin Morris after the game whilst Jake Morris was named a man of the match.

Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship: Congratulations to Portroe who claimed the Liam Devaney Cup last Sunday afternoon in Nenagh after a 2-24 to 2-23 win over Roscrea in the Final of the Savvy Kitchens sponsored North Premier Intermediate Hurling Final. The sides were level 2-16 each in normal time with Portroe pushing on in extra time to claim the title. Portroe captain Robert Byrne accepted the cup after the game whilst John Sheedy was named as man of the match.

Intermediate Hurling Championship: The Kelly’s of Fantane sponsored North Intermediate Hurling Final Shannon Rovers and Lorrha Dorrha will take place this Saturday 16th July in Nenagh at 6.00pm. Best of luck to both sides. The game will be streamed on clubber.ie. Admission is via ticket only. Tickets will be available to purchase online with the link on the North Tipperary GAA Social Media pages. Tickets prices are as follows: Adult - €10, OAP/Students - €5.

Junior ‘A’ Hurling Championship: Round 4 of the Watch Centre North Junior ‘A’ Hurling Championship took place last Friday 8th July.

Roscrea had a comprehensive 4-21 to 2-13 win over Nenagh Eire Og in Cloughjordan. Jamie Bergin scored a hat trick of goals for Roscrea with Liam Seacy chipping in with 1-13. The Nenagh goals came from Niall Madden and Craig Hilmi. A late point from Shane Kenny secured a 0-17 to 1-14 draw for Borris Ileigh with Toomevara in the second game of the round. Ciaran Grace was the scorer of the Toomevara goal.

Borris Ileigh and Toomevara have five points each, Roscrea on four, Kilruane on two and Nenagh Eire Og on zero. Nenagh are now eliminated having played all their games and finish bottom of the table.

Round 5 takes place this Friday 15th July at 7.30 pm. Borris Ileigh face Kilruane MacDonaghs in Nenagh whilst Toomevara and Roscrea play each other in Borrisoleigh.

Junior ‘B’ Hurling Championship: The second round of games of The Watch Centre sponsored North Junior ‘B’ Hurling Championship took place last weekend.

In Group 1, Knockshegowna scored the last three points of the game to secure a 0-19 to 2-11 victory over Nenagh Eire Og. The Eire Og goals were scored by Sean McTiernan (penalty) and Brian Duffy. In the second game of the group, Lorrha had a comfortable 2-20 to 1-8 win over Borrisokane. Neil Houlihan scored 1-4 from play for Lorrha with their second goal coming from Ronan O’Meara.

Lorrha currently sit top of the group with four points, Knockshegowna and Nenagh are second and third with two points each with Borrisokane bottom on zero points. Round 3 takes place on Saturday 30th July – Borrisokane host Knockshegowna and Lorrha host Nenagh Eire og.

In Group 2, Newport had a comprehensive 2-24 to 0-12 win over Burgess whilst Templederry Kenyons conceded a walkover to Silvermines.

The group is even so far with Templederry, Newport, Portroe and Silvermines all on two points each whilst Burgess have zero points.

Round 3 will take place this coming Saturday 16th at 7.30 pm – Templederry Kenyons host Portroe whilst Burgess host Silvermines. Newport will have a bye.

In Group 3 – Ballina enjoyed a 0-27 to 0-15 win over Moneygall. Kiladangan had a 2-30 to 1-12 win over Shannon Rovers. Mark Gleeson scored 0-16 for the victors whilst Padraic O’Meara scored 1-9 for the Rovers.

Ballina sit top of the table on four points, Kiladangan have three points, Moneygall one point and Shannon Rovers zero points. . Round 3 takes place on Saturday 30th July – Shannon Rovers host Moneygall whilst Kiladangan host Ballina.

Under 19 Hurling Championships: The first round of the North U19 Hurling Championships commenced last Wednesday 6th July.

In the ‘A’ grade – Silvermines had a 3-8 to 1-7 win over Ballina in Group 1. David Ryan scored two goals for the Mines early in the game with Brian Leamy scoring a third before the half time break. In Group 2, Toomevara had a 2-16 to 1-13 win over Kiladangan. Darragh McCarthy top scored for Toomevara with 0-10 whilst Tim Flaherty and Cian Ryan scored the Toome’ goals. Ciaran Taplin scored the Kiladangan goal.

In the ‘B’ grade – Lorrha conceded their Group 1 game to Newport due to lack of numbers. In Group 2, Kilruane MacDonaghs and Borris-Ileigh played out a 2-12 to 0-18 draw. A Jack Mulcahy goal with the last puck of the game secured the draw for Kilruane. Eoin Carroll top scored for Kilruane with 1-6 whilst Eddie Ryan scored 0-13 for Borris Ileigh.

In Group 3, a late Aaron Ryan goal secured a 1-12 to 0-12 win for Ballinahinch/Templederry over Portroe.

Round 2 fixtures as follows – all game throw in at 7.30 pm.

Wednesday 13th July:

‘A’ Group 2 – Toomevara v Roscrea in Toomevara, Kiladangan bye

‘B’ Group 1 – Lorrha v Burgess in Lorrha, Newport bye

‘B’ Group 2 – Borris-Ileigh v Borrisokane in Borrisoleigh, Kilruane MacDonaghs bye

‘B’ Group 3 – Ballinahinch/Templederry v Moneygall/Clonakenny in Templederry , Portroe bye

Wednesday 20th July:

‘A’ Group 1 – Ballina v Nenagh Eire Og in Ballina, Silvermines bye