Council to begin research on digital working hubs in Clonmel

A working group has commenced the process of assessing the demand for shared work spaces in Clonmel.
The motion was proposed by Cllr Siobhán Ambrose at the July meeting of Clonmel Borough District.
Cllr Ambrose requested an update on Tipperary County Council’s rollout of digital hubs for Clonmel town and surrounding villages.
The district engineer responded that the process will be completed in the second half of this year and will involve assessing a number of candidate properties in the town relative to the demand profile that emerges from the market research.
The benchmarking process will be completed against similar facilities in other towns across the country of a similar size to Clonmel.
