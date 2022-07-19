Swimmin' Women programme will make a big splash in Tipperary in September

More details about the programme are available from the Tipperary Sports Partnership
Tipperary Sports Partnership's ’ will take place in six swimming pools around Tipperary – they include the Sean Kelly Sports Centre in Carrick-on-Suir (commencing on September 20), Clonmel Swimming Pool (also commencing on September 20), Thurles Swimming Pool (commencing on September 20) and Sean Treacy Memorial Swimming Pool, Tipperary Town (commencing on September 23).
This is an excellent programme to make you a better swimmer or get back into the water if you haven't had a chance in a while.
All participants must be able to swim two full lengths of a 25 metre pool.
This programme offers one coached session swim night and one self-guided swim per week.
Places are limited.
Registration for the programme can be completed via www.tipperarysports.ie
For further information visit www.tipperarysports.ie or contact the Tipperary Sports Partnership office on 052-616-6201 or by email on info@tipperarysports.ie.
Moycarkey Coolcroo athletes David Ryan, Anna Ryan & Sean Mockler who all won Gold medals at the All Ireland U23s Track & Field Championships in Tullamore Co. Offaly On Sunday July 17
