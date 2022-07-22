Out and about in Templemore

Devil’s Bit Mass

The annual mass on the Devil’s Bit will make a welcome return on Sunday July 31 following a three year, Covid enforced absence.

The day will begin with Rosary at 2.30pm followed by mass at 3pm. Persons attending should wear suitable clothing and footwear. The use of a walking stick is recommended for Senior Citizens. We look forward to seeing you all.

Tidy Towns

Our work nights continue each Monday night, and we would like to thank all those who continue to support us each week.

The town is looking great, and we encourage new volunteers to join us. Next Monday evening (25th) will see us meet at the garden in the park at 7pm. See you all there.

Loughmore Cards

10 games: Paddy Mahony and PJ Meade, Fr. Paudie and Tom Nolan, Pat Fanning and Breda Nolan.

Raffle: Liam O’Brien, Sean Moynihan, Frankie Nolan.

Game at 8.30pm every Sunday night. All are welcome.

Recently deceased

The news of the passing of Sr. Helen Kennedy was a shock to all in the community last weekend.

A former principal of Our Lady’s and a great community activist she will be sadly by all in the locality. Another popular lady around town, Miriam Dudley, also passed away last week.

In her 101st year Miriam was in great health right to the end. St. Mary’s National School closed due to falling numbers in 1925 but reopened in 1929. Miriam was one of ten students who began school life that year.

The funeral of Martin Pratt took place on Thursday last. Martin, son of Joe and Kit Pratt, died in London. Martin was a first cousin to Bridie Russell and Neil Quinlan whose mother Mary-Anne Maher was a sister to Kit. The Maher (Con) sisters came from Shanakill.

Templemore Library

Laura from Dogs Trust Ireland will visit Templemore Library on Tuesday next (26th) at 11am. Suitable for children aged 6-12, Laura will talk all about becoming a responsible dog owner while also teaching your child about Dogs Trust and providing a doggy fun quiz. Booking is essential.

Phone 0504-32555 to secure your place.