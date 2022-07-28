Daire wins Tipperary's only gold at Munster Community Games athletics finals

The Munster regional finals of the Aldi/Bus Eireann Community Games took place in John O’Sullivan Park, Ennis on Saturday last.

Tipperary competitors did very well, bringing home a total of 13 medals overall from the following events. Congratulations to all the medal winners and very well done to all participants.

Gold (1)

U16 Boys 1,500m Daire O’Donnell, Boherlahan Dualla.

Silver (4)

U12 Girls 200m Niamh Buckeridge, Newport.

U12 Boys 200m Killian Croke, Mullinahone.

U14 Girls 80m Hurdles Lily Anne O’Meara, Roscrea.

U16 Girls 200m Sophie Walker, Newport.

Killian Croke and Dylan Quirke (Mullinahone) with James Long, Newport whose mum was formerly Rosemary Casey, Derryluskin, Fethard. Killian won Silver in U12 200m

Bronze (3)

U8 Boys 80m Jason Lynch, Roscrea.

U10 Boys 100m Robbie Loughnane, Roscrea.

U12 Girls 100m Lucy Palmer, Newport.

Pewter:- (5)

U12 Boys 100m Harry O’Donoghue, Roscrea.

U14 Girls 80m Hurdles Sarah Bartley, Kilsheelan- Kilcash.

U16 Boys 100m Killian O’Hora, Newport.

U16 Girls 100m Ava Palmer, Newport.

U16 Boys 200m Dillon Walsh, Newport.

Each of the Tipperary competitors gave a very good account of themselves. It is always an honour to represent one’s county. It was a first time competing at this level for some participants, who learned a lot from the experience while having fun and making new friends.

Each of the 13 medal winners has qualified for the National Finals which will take place in Carlow IT on Saturday, August 13. We wish them the very best of luck. Thank you to all volunteers who made themselves available to travel to Ennis to assist with the finals and to all parents for their support.

Under 8 boys 60 metres; Jack Fogarty, Fethard, Jake O’Connor, Killenaule Moyglass, Luke O’Connell, Boherlahan and Luke Loughnane, Roscrea at their first regional event in Ennis.

COUNTY FINALS OF GAA EVENTS ON SATURDAY

The County Finals of the five GAA Events - U10 Mixed football, U11 Hurling, U12 Girls football, U14 Girls Football and U14 Camogie will be held in Holycross on Saturday, August 6.

A timetable of events will be issued shortly.

SOCCER FINALS ON SUNDAY

The county Finals of boys and girls u12 and girls u15 Soccer are due to take place on Sunday, August 7.

Venue and times to be confirmed.