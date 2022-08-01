Search

01 Aug 2022

Andrew Hogan set to return to Tipperary Racecourse on full-time basis

Nenagh man has served as general manager of two racecourses since 2016

Andrew Hogan

Andrew Hogan is looking forward to the developments at Tipperary Racecourse. Picture: Patrick McCann/Horse Racing Ireland

Cork Racecourse Mallow and Horse Racing Ireland have announced that Andrew Hogan, who has served as general manager of both Cork and Tipperary racecourses since 2016, will be returning to Tipperary on a full-time basis.

Cork will commence a recruitment process to find Andrew’s replacement and in the interim Andrew, who hails from Nenagh, will continue to have general responsibility for both tracks.

Andrew Hogan stated: “It's with a heavy heart that I am leaving Cork but with upcoming developments at Tipperary, I don’t believe I can give Cork the attention it deserves.

"I’ve had an incredible six years there, the highlight of my time there must be delivering the new seven-furlong straight course, which is world-class.

None of this would have been possible without the unwavering support of a very progressive board led by Tom Gaffney and the extremely hardworking and committed team at Cork, who have been a pleasure to work with.”

On behalf of the Cork Racecourse board, Tom Gaffney acknowledged the enormous contribution that Andrew has made in relation to the track improvements and the increase in attendances.

“We wish Andrew continued success with the developments at Tipperary Racecourse. We will now commence the process to find someone who can match his enthusiasm and commitment so that there is a smooth transition.”

