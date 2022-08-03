Search

03 Aug 2022

The late Bernard O'Neill played key role with many sporting clubs in Tipperary

Shock and sadness at sudden death of popular figure

The late Bernard O'Neill

Carrick-on-Suir man Bernard ‘Pinky’ O’Neill, who died suddenly in Clonmel last Saturday. Picture: Michael Boland

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

03 Aug 2022 9:30 PM

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

There was widespread shock and sadness in sporting circles in Tipperary, and throughout the wider community, when news emerged last Saturday evening of the sudden death of Bernard O’Neill.
Bernard, who lived in Ard Fatima, Clonmel for many years and was originally from St Nicholas Park in Carrick-on-Suir, was affectionately known far and wide by his nickname ‘Pinky’.
He was a fountain of knowledge on all things sport, and especially fitness and training.
‘Pinky’ was well-known for his work as a trainer, mentor, masseur and physio with many sports clubs, including his beloved Carrick Swan, as well as Clonmel Town soccer club, Clonmel Athletic Club and Clonmel Commercials.
He was also an athlete of some repute having won many county, provincial and national titles.
Even in his 70s, he continued to compete in masters events as a member of Clonmel AC.
In his youth, Bernard, or Bernie was a pacy forward in hurling and football with Carrick Swan.
However, his first love was helping others to achieve their full fitness and to maximise their potential as players.
He was still involved with Swan’s senior hurlers 50 years after he began training club teams.
He was renowned for his positive attitude and good humour, which remained as infectious as ever right up to his untimely death, and players and athletes responded to his kind-hearted nature and encouragement.

Eight nominations from seven sports for July Fethard Sports Award

In a tribute, Clonmel AC PRO Niall O’Sullivan said that ‘Pinky’ was “hugely popular and greatly loved across many sports.
“It was athletics which proved to be his greatest love and abiding passion throughout his life and he was a terrific sprinter and a fierce competitor.
“The title of gentleman was most definitely made for Bernard.
“Those who knew him were only enriched by his presence and the enthusiasm he expressed for sprinting and love of competition.
“Bernard’s speciality events were the 100 metres, 200 metres and long jump and he planned for each event with great enthusiasm and dedication.
“Bernard was no stranger to the top of the podium at National Masters level this year, winning gold in the 60 metres indoor race and silver in the 200 metres.
“At the time of his death he was deep in preparation for the National Masters outdoor championships.
“He was a mine of information regarding sport, training and injury treatment but always willing to learn new ways of training.”
Meanwhile, in a statement Clonmel Commercials Gaelic football club said that although ‘Pinky’ was a proud Carrick man, he was adopted into the club as a masseur and in turn became a huge supporter.
“Every time you met him he’d always ask how things were going in ‘the field’.
“Pinky helped so many of our players with injuries over the years and was also there to give advice to both players and management with his huge experience.
“He was known to take some drills, using his athletics knowledge to keep our lads in shape or in the hope of adding another yard of pace.
“Pinky was involved in the backroom teams of both our 2002 and 2012 county senior championship-winning teams, when he was affectionately known over the period as ‘the minister of pain’.”
Bernie received a Laochra Gael award from the Tipperary County GAA Board three years ago.
He is survived by his wife Marian, daughters Cathy and Erica, sons Mark and Johnny, sisters Breda, Eileen, Cela and Stella, brother Gerry, extended family and friends, to whom sincere sympathy is extended.
The funeral will arrive at St Nicholas Church, Carrick-on-Suir for Requiem Mass tomorrow, Thursday August 4 at 10.30am, followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.
May he rest in peace.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media