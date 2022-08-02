Search

02 Aug 2022

Eight nominations from seven sports for July Fethard Sports Award

Eight nominations from seven sports for July Fethard Sports Award

Jockey Jake Coen was the winner of the Fethard Sports Achievement Award for June 2022. July's winner will be announced on this Friday in Butler's Bar, Fethard.

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Aug 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

The nominations for the July Fethard Sports Achievement Awards have been announced. There are eight in the running for the monthly award, covering seven different sports, demonstrating the wide interest in all sports in the local area.

1. Joe Murphy.
Horse trainer Joe saddled "Sionnach Eile" to win the feature race the prestigious Guinness Handicap at the Galway racing festival.

2. Kate Flannery.
Fethard rugby player Kate has just completed a successful tour with the Irish U/18 7,s squad, and has also been called up to the extended panel for the Irish senior ladies.

3. Pat Morrissey.
Pat was manager of Tipperary u/16.5 ladies football who were beaten in the All Ireland Final by Kildare.

4. St Rita’s Camogie.
Winners of the county u/21 shield final by beating Boherlahan/Dualla which was plated at The Ragg.

Meath player with Tipperary connection enjoys back to back All-Ireland wins

5. Lucy Spillane.
Lucy scored a very impressive 5 goals and 7 points in the u/21 Camogie shield final played at The Ragg.

6. Jacqui Stokes.
A member of Cork Wanderers hockey club who had an impressive 3rd place finish at an international club tournament held in Valencia in Spain.

7. Aine Connolly.
Aine is currently representing Ireland at the u/18 European Eventing Championships held at Hartpury in the U.K.

8. Eoin Sturgeon.
Fethard man Eoin recently represented Ireland in Racquetball at the World Games which were held in Birmingham Alabama USA.

WINNER ANNOUNCED
The winner will be announced on Friday night next August 5 at Butlers.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media