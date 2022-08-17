Community apple tree planting event will take place in Pearse Park, Tipperary Town

Apple trees will be planted in Pearse Park Tipperary Town on Thursday August 18
A number of apple trees will be planted in Pearse Park in Tipperary Town onThursday August 18 at 5 pm.
As part of HeritageWeek 2022, Annemarie Ryan Cllr has recently contacted Tipperary Tidy Towns to announce that a few apple trees would be donated to the community.
Annemarie proposes to plant three of them in Pearse Park, as a gesture of appreciation for what adult and junior residents are doing to improve the area. Some Pearse Park residents are also proactive and enthusiastic members of Tidy Towns Committee and the local team of Junior Litter Pickers have become an inspiration to all in the community.
Cllr Annemarie Ryan in conjunction with the Tipp Town Revitalisation Task Force and Tipperary Tidy Towns are delighted to hold the "plant an apple tree" on Thursday in Pearse Park at 5 pm.
Clonmel Family Carers Manager Cllr Richie Molloy and carer Sandra Gibbons with Senator Garret Ahearn
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.