Tidy Towns update for Templemore - volunteers will meet on the Borrisoleigh Road on Monday, August 22

Eamon Butler’s premises on Patrick Street which has recently undergone a makeover
Most of the approach roads into Templemore have been attended to during the Summer season to keep them looking attractive and volunteers will meet on the Borrisoleigh Road on Monday, August 22 at 7pm (near the Abbey entrance ).
Residents in this area would be particularly welcome to lend a hand for just one hour.
It’s only the combined efforts and good community spirit that can lead to further progress in the National Tidy Towns competition.
On that front we would like to compliment all the business premises in the town who have painted their fronts over the last couple of years.
The majority of buildings look splendid and it greatly enhances the appearance of the town.
Talented showjumper Max Wachman, from Goolds Cross, near Cashel, has been in great form this year and will be looking to extend his winning streak at the Dublin Horse Show this week
