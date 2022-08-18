Insomina Thurles named in top 100 stores in Ireland

Insomnia Coffee Company is delighted to announce that our store in Thurles has been selected as a Retail Excellence Top 100 store.

Retail Excellence is the largest retail industry representative organisation in Ireland. The Top 100 stores comprise of retailers from around the country in every sector within the Irish Retail Industry. The awards were established in 1997 to promote best practice and encourage high standards in the Irish retail industry and are now the largest and most prestigious of its kind in Ireland.

As part of the Top 100 selection process, all store entrants were visited by a mystery shopper, with those exceeding service and standards criteria making it to the Top 100 stores.

Insomnia Thurles opened its doors in in September 2021 and has been led by store manager Bozena Zarotynska, who commented, “We are all delighted to be recognised as a Top100 store, I am very proud of my team and the work they have all put into achieving this”.

Harry O Kelly CEO of Insomnia said: Harry O Kelly CEO of Insomnia said: “We are delighted Thurles has been recognised as a Retail Excellence Top100 store. I am extremely proud of Bozena and her team. This acknowledgment is testament to all their hard work, dedication and exceptional customer service”.

Duncan Graham, Managing Director of Retail Excellence, said: “I am delighted to announce the Top 100 Stores in Ireland on behalf of Retail Excellence. These awards are particularly important for businesses throughout the country who consistently put an emphasis on excellence in customer service and retailing. These Top 100 stores are flying the flag for the retail industry and have raised the bar even higher this year amidst the toughest competition.”

About Insomnia Coffee Company

Insomnia Coffee Company is Ireland’s leading independent coffee shop chain and the 15th largest in Europe. Celebrating 25 years in business, Insomnia has grown from a single location in a Galway Bookstore in 1997 to over 175 stores throughout Ireland and the UK, both on the high street and in partnership with retailers such as SPAR, EUROSPAR, Londis, Mace, Primark, Central England Co-op, Eason, Meadows & Byrne and Maxol,. The company also has over 500 self-service machines in operation in Ireland and the UK.

Insomnia Shackleton was named as Restaurant │Coffee House of the Year at the Retail Excellence Awards 2021. While Insomnia’s Treats Loyalty Programme was recognised as “Retail Loyalty Programme” and “Loyalty Programme of the Year as voted for by the Public” at the Irish Loyalty Awards 2022. Insomnia was named as a Deloitte Best Managed Company in 2019, successfully requalifying in 2020 and 2021 and was awarded “Franchisor of the Year” at the Irish Franchise Awards 2022 and “National Café Chain of the Year” at the Irish Quality Café Awards.

Insomnia has been Fairtrade certified since 2006 and sells more than 30 million Fairtrade cups of coffee each year. The Insomnia blend is a unique recipe, roasted weekly using speciality grade Fairtrade beans sourced from Colombia, Brazil, Vietnam and Sumatra.

