Two members of Clonmel Garda Station to take place in 100km fundraising walk

Two members of Clonmel Garda Station are to take place in 100km fundraising walk.
The El Camino Del Garda Centenario event is a sponsored walk over three days from the 22nd to 24th August along the Royal Canal Greenway by members of An Garda Síochána in aid of the Little Blue Heroes Foundation.
The distance is approximately 100km and volunteer walkers are expected to walk 33KM per day, doing approximately 7 hours each day with intermittent breaks taken along the way.
From Clonmel Garda Station retired Garda Aine Donnelly and Garda staff member Mary Hurley are taking on the challenge this year. There is a sponsorship card in Clonmel station for people who would like to support the Little Blue Heroes or you can donate to the official link attached to the poster.
