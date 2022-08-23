Carrick Swan GAA Club weekly news

Carrick Swan GAA Club
Carrick Swan GAA Club’s Senior hurlers were defeated by Clonakenny in their second round match in the Seamus O’Riain Cup last Saturday.
The junior A hurlers qualified for the South Championship quarter-final after two good wins over Killenaule and Ballingarry.
The junior B hurlers played St Patrick’s in round one of the South Championship winning on a score line of 3-16 to 0-16.
The U19s will play St Mary’s in the South semi-final on Thursday, August 25 at 7pm in Monroe.
Meanwhile, the Junior B camogie team had a terrific win over Cashel in the first round. They won by a point at the end of a very exciting game.
Carrick Swan U13A team play Cahir on the Green in Carrick this Friday, August 26 at 7pm.
The Swan U13D team play Ballybacon Grange in a quarter-final match in Goatenbridge on Sunday, August 28 at 11am.
U9 players enjoyed a great blitz on the Green in Carrick last Friday evening. The Swan Club thanks the visiting teams for a very enjoyable evening.
And the club’s U6 players had a great morning in Mooncoin last Saturday.
Tickets for the club’s 12 Days of Christmas draw are now on sale. They cost €50 and can be paid in instalments. The draw boasts a prize fund of more than €20,000.
The Swan Club lotto draw jackpot will be €10,000 on Thursday. Six players matched three numbers last week and won €40 each.
