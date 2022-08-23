Search

23 Aug 2022

Carrick Swan GAA Club weekly news

Carrick Swan GAA Club

Aileen Hahesy

23 Aug 2022 9:00 PM

Carrick Swan GAA Club’s Senior hurlers were defeated by Clonakenny in their second round match in the Seamus O’Riain Cup last Saturday.
The junior A hurlers qualified for the South Championship quarter-final after two good wins over Killenaule and Ballingarry.
The junior B hurlers played St Patrick’s in round one of the South Championship winning on a score line of 3-16 to 0-16.
The U19s will play St Mary’s in the South semi-final on Thursday, August 25 at 7pm in Monroe.
Meanwhile, the Junior B camogie team had a terrific win over Cashel in the first round. They won by a point at the end of a very exciting game.
Carrick Swan U13A team play Cahir on the Green in Carrick this Friday, August 26 at 7pm.
The Swan U13D team play Ballybacon Grange in a quarter-final match in Goatenbridge on Sunday, August 28 at 11am.
U9 players enjoyed a great blitz on the Green in Carrick last Friday evening. The Swan Club thanks the visiting teams for a very enjoyable evening.
And the club’s U6 players had a great morning in Mooncoin last Saturday.
Tickets for the club’s 12 Days of Christmas draw are now on sale. They cost €50 and can be paid in instalments. The draw boasts a prize fund of more than €20,000.
The Swan Club lotto draw jackpot will be €10,000 on Thursday. Six players matched three numbers last week and won €40 each.

