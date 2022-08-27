PICTURE: Back in Five campaign takes to Tipperary Town

The Back in Five Campaign in Tipperary Town
Inspector John O’Connell and Sgt. David Lee from Tipperary Town Garda Station gave their support to the Irish Wheelchair Association’s ‘Back in 5’ Campaign recently.
This multi-agency awareness initiative reminds motorists of the importance of having respect for all road users and also that it is an offence to park in a disabled parking space without a permit.
