Swan GAA Club weekly news

Carrick Swan Junior A hurlers bowed out of the South Championship at the quarter-final stage last Saturday evening.

The club thanks all players and management for their efforts throughout the year.

The U19A hurlers drew with St Mary's in Ardfinnan in the South Championship semi-final last Wednesday. The team travel again to Ardfinnan for the replay this Wednesday, August 31. Throw-in will be at 6.30pm.

Meanwhile, the Seamus O'Riain Cup hurlers play Cashel in Clonmel on Saturday, September 3 at 3.45pm in the final game of the group stages in this competition.

And the Junior B hurlers play Carrick Davins in Rouns 2 of the South Championships in Davin Park on Friday night at 6.30pm.

The Junior B camogie team played their second group game of the county championship on Sunday

evening and lost to a very strong Moycarkey Borris side.



Underage Update



The club's U17A jurlers achieved two good wins over the past seven days beating both Knockmealdown Gaels and Moyle Rovers in the final two group games of the South A Championship. These wins qualify the tgeam for the knockout stages of this championship. A date and venue for the next match is awaited.

The U13A team beat Cahir in the South Championship quarter-final last Friday evening while the

U13D team secured a great win over Ballybacon Grange also in the South Championship quarter- final.

Well done to both teams and mentors.

A great morning of hurling was enjoyed by the U9 hurlers in Clerihan on Sunday, and they won the

Christian Flannery Memorial Shield. Well done to all involved and a big thank you to Clerihan GAA Club for their excellent hosting and organisation of the tournament

In other club news, 12 days of Christmas Draw tickets are now on sale. Tickets cost €50 and can be paid for in instalments. The draw boasts a prize fund of more than €20,000.

The lotto lackpot on Thursday will be €10,250. There were 3 match winners in last week's draw and each won €70.