Search

31 Aug 2022

Tipperary U15's claim the John Doyle Cup in Nenagh

Tipperary U15's claim the John Doyle Cup in Nenagh

Reporter:

Reporter

31 Aug 2022 8:45 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

2022 John Doyle Cup Final

Tipperary 0-18

Kilkenny 0-12

Nenagh Eire Óg GAA Club played host to the 2022 John Doyle Cup following a hiatus of a two years due to the pandemic.
Played in sweltering conditions, officials made the decision to reintroduce the water break as all these players were now on their second big game of the day.

Tipperary began the strongest, St. Mary’s Aaron Cagney broke the deadlock two minutes in following brave work by Joe O’Dwyer. Cagney again was to the fore minutes later when he doubled his sides lead with his first placed ball of the day.

Sean Ryan of Holycross Ballycahill got his first of the day, a beautiful score from the far side line. O’Dwyer again pointed to push Tipperary 5 in front. Kilkenny got a handle on the game in the 8th minute with Darragh Power opening their scoring.
Kilkenny’s Callum Lawlor got himself on the score board with a free. 0-05 to 0-02 at the water break.

O’Hore from Solohead put four between the sides before Lawlor clawed one back for the Cats. Cagney pointed a free of his own thanks to good work by Joe O’Dwyer whose pace was causing problems for the opposition.

Cagney continued to lead form the front and pointed another good score before his counterpart Lawlor scored a monstrous point from the middle of the field. 0-08 to 0-4 with the break shortly upon us.

Tipp tagged on two more scores before the whistle courtesy of Sean Ryan and Alex Coppinger. 0-10 to 0-4 at the break. Tipperary in control.

There was six between them at the water break 0-13 to 0-7. Tipperary Captain David McSweeney lead from the back and got the first score after the sós uisce. Darragh Power from James Stephens pointed from out the field before Sean Ryan again scored for the Premier.

Both sides traded scores once again but Kilkenny were now playing with a bit more freedom and reduced the gap to four coming up to the fiftieth minute mark, points from Louis Madigan and Callum Lawlor.

Kilkenny searched desperately for scores to reduce the gap but Tipperary remained firm and popped over the final two scores of the game from Darragh O’Hore and Larry Collins to give Tipperary an 0-18 to 0-12 victory.

Tipperary 2 team: Cillian Collins (Newport); Keelan Dunne (Durlas Óg), Kyle O'Dowd (Durlas Óg), Conor Grace (Burgess); Dan McCahey (Loughmore/Castleiney), David McSweeney (St Marys), Ronan Myles (Ballybacon/Grange); Max Carroll (Sean Treacys), Darragh O'Hore (Solohead); Aaron Cagney (St Marys), Lorcan Burke (Gortnahoe/Glengoole), Tiarnan Ryan (Holycross/Ballycahill); Sean Ryan (Holycross/Ballycahill), Caylum Fogarty (Nenagh Éire Óg), Joe O'Dwyer (Burgess(.

Subs: Evan Sherlock (Kiladangan), Gavin Neville (Fethard), Cian Collins (Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun), Alex Coppinger (Durlas Óg), Larry Collins (Sean Treacys), Sean O'Shea (Cappawhite), Oisin Power (Skeheenarinky), Liam O'Dwyer (Shannon Rovers), Declan Walsh (Roscrea).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media