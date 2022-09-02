Moyle Rovers and St Patrick's must meet again in South Tipperary U19B final

Pat Cleere Lawnmowers & Strimmer U 19 B H South Final

Moyle Rovers 1-13 St Patrick's 2-10

On Thursday last in O’Sullivan Park, Ballingarry the Pat Cleere Lawnmowers & Strimmer South Tipperary U 19BH Final ended in stalemate. With light fading fast it was decided that game should go to a replay next week.

The game never reached the heights expected of a real competitive final. Both sides only played in patches with St Patricks hiting 13 wides while Moyle Rovers had eight in total in the first half.

The Drangan/Cloneen side squandered eight scoring chances before a strong last 10 minutes secured the draw. Their final effort to win the game by Daithi Hogan was a hawk eye call. Also Conor Brett made a great save from Moyle Rovers Jake Forristal when a goal looked likely.

The game was played before a large attendance of supporters along the side lines with the referee having to dismiss one supporter to outside the field perimeter during the heated exchanges. However the disruption did not interfere with a sporting game of hurling by both team.

Moyle Rovers were first to score with a point from a free in the opening minute by Rory Collins from 70 metres. Inside five minutes the Monroe club added a goal and a point, all scored by Jake Forristal, the goal coming after a great link up with Rory Collins and Dean English.

St Patrick’s on their first attack were awarded a free on the 30m which Cathal Foley pointed.

In the 10th minute Kieran Butler added a long range point for Moyle Rovers then Cathal Foley pointed a 20 metre free for St Patrick’s before the first yellow card of the day was issued to Rian McCormack.

Moyle Rovers took their chances in the next five minutes scoring two points from frees from Daire Lutrell and Rory Collins putting Moyle Rovers 1-5 St Patricks 0-2 ahead. In the 18th minute St Patrick’s struck with a great goal from William Cleere after a great save by Cathal Cullinan from Aiden Fitzgerald.

Moyle Rovers immediately upped their game with Daire Lutrell adding two points, one from a free 40m out.



In the five minutes before the short whistle it was all St Patrick’s. Finn Madigan scored from a free then Jamie Brett lost his hurley when a goal was on and he kicked a great point instead. The last point of the half from a free by Cathal Foley 30m out. During this period referee added two yellow cards to Moyle Rovers Killian Butler and Jake Forristal leaving the half-time score Moyle Rovers 1-7 St Patricks 1-5.

After the interval it was St Patrick’s who were fastest out of the block bringing the sides level for the first time with points from Daithi Hogan and a free from Cathal Foley. Moyle Rovers had very big players around the middle of the field with their dominance feeding Daire Lutrell who added four points from frees to leave Moyle Rovers ahead by 1-11 to 1-7 at the end of the third quarter.

Daithi Hogan became a the thorn in the Moyle Rovers defence in the final quarter winning nearly every ball coming his way. He scored three points and was provider for St Patrick’s second goal scored by Cian Cranitch.

Despite Moyle Rovers Michael Buckley receiving a red card in the 57th minute, the Powerstown/Lisronagh side scored two points from frees by Rory Collins and Daire Lutrell leaving the sides level at the final whistle.

Both sides had stand out players on the night.

For St Patrick’s Daithi Hogan excelled assisted by Aiden Fitzgerald, Cathal Foley, Eoin Fitzgerald, Cian Cranitch and Jack Cleere.

For Moyle Rovers Rory Collins, Killian Butler, Jake Forristal shone but their outstanding player was Daire Lutrell.

MOYLE ROVERS: Cathal Cullinan, Davy Brennan, Gerard McGrath, Darragh McDonagh, Michael Buckley, Shane Ryan, Joseph Commins, Rory Collins 0-3F, Killian Butler 0-1, Dean English, Daire Lutrell 0-8 (6F), Tom O’Dea, Jake Forristal 1-1, Rian McCormack, Michael Buckley.

Subs Used: Liam McGrath for John Paul Phelan (36 minute), Paddy O’Keeffe for Rian McCormack (53 minute).

ST PATRICKS: Conor Brett, Eoin Fitzgerald, Bill Cuddihy, Evan Holohan, Ryan Cranitch Capt, Jack Cleere, Pat Moroney, Cian Cranitch 1-0, Robbie Noonan, Daithi Hogan 0-4, Aiden Fitzgerald, Finn Madigan 0-1, Cathal Foley 0-4 (3F), William Cleere 1-0, Jamie Brett 0-1, Sub Used Danny Broderick for Finn Madigan.

Referee: Paddy Ivors (Ballingarry). Linesmen Paul Guinan (Killenaule), Victor Dineen (CJK Mullinahone).