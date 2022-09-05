Lattin Cullen and Galtee Rovers secure safe passage to West Tipperary Junior A hurling final

Gleeson Concrete West Junior A Hurling Championship semi-finals



Galtee Rovers 1-13

Clonoulty/Rossmore 1-10

Defending champions Galtee Rovers secured their passage to the Gleeson Concrete West Junior A Hurling Championship courtesy of a three point win over 2019 champions Clonoulty/Rossmore in Dundrum on Saturday evening.



When the sides met in the round robin section of the competition, Clonoulty/Rossmore had enjoyed a comfortable win and entered the semi-final as favourites.

Galtee Rovers were playing into the dressing room end were always in control of this contest. Kevin Power got Galtee Rovers off the mark in the opening minute with the games first point from play with this quickly followed by a Tony O’Brien pointed free. Galtee Rovers would never be led thereafter.

It was the fifth minute before Paudie White got Clonoulty/Rossmore off the mark and White would have a big say in keeping the 2019 champions in close contention on the scoreboard. Indeed, the free takers would have a major say in the game with Tony O’Brien and Paudie White going toe to toe. Eamon Quirke did add to Galtee Rovers tally from play with two in six minutes as O’Brien added two further points from frees before the break. Galtee Rovers holding sway at the interval 0-8 to 0-6.

Galtee Rovers had a great start to the second half with Robbie Byron hitting a goal and a point in a five-minute spell to extend their half time advantage. It was eleven minutes in before Clonoulty/Rossmore opened their second half account with Aidan White’s seventh pointed free of the contest.

Galtee Rovers continued to keep the score board moving with Robbie Byron opening his account for the evening. James Heffernan responded with Clonoulty/Rossmore’s first point from play in the contest as the clock now entered the red. It was only at this stage that Clonoulty/Rossmore really started to get motoring. A Paudie White goal brought the deficit to a dangerous two points.

Tony O’Brien steadied the ship at the far side when he pointed a free into the railway end. The drama wasn’t finished there when with time almost up Clonoulty/Rossmore were forced to go for goal in an attempt to level the game but the Galtee Rovers defence held out to advance to the final.

Lattin Cullen 2-19



Rockwell Rovers 1-22

Lattin Cullen win 5 – 4 on penalties.

Lattin/Cullen are through to the final of the Gleeson Concrete West Junior A Hurling championship following their dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Rockwell Rovers at Bansha on Saturday evening.

In a game which was devoid of free-flowing hurling, it was never the less an exciting contest, culminating in high edge of the seat drama down to the last puck of the game.

In the end, after extra time failed to separate the sides, it came down to the sixteenth penalty of the evening, which was brilliantly saved by Jack Whelton, to decide the issue. Following the five penalties for each side, the teams were inseparable, with sudden death deciding the issue.

Rockwell were ahead at the half time break by the minimum after Ben Carey got in for a Lattin goal just before half time. The New Inn side were leading by three points as the full-time whistle approached, but man of the match, Tom Hanley hit three injury time points to bring the game to extra time.

Again, it was Rockwell who set the pace and had gone into a three-point lead as the game entered injury time in extra time. With the last play of the game a high ball was floated into the Rockwell goalmouth where Tom Hanley was adjudged to have been fouled inside the square. Cathal Dillon drilled the resulting penalty to the net, to bring the game to a penalty shootout.

Lattin Cullen converted five from eight penalties, while Rockwell converted four from eight.

Tadgh Carew opened the scoring at the far end with a well taken point inside the opening minute. Kevin Cleary equalised from a placed ball before Ben Carey eased Lattin back in front with two minutes on the clock. Darren Neville doubled their advantage as neither side dominated. Rockwell got the first break when Liam Fahey goaled at the near end following good work by Alan Moloney.

This goal brought New Inn side to life and Kevin Cleary followed up with three points, two frees, to go four points to the good after twelve minutes.

Cathal Dillon hit his first score of the evening when converting a placed ball. Alan Moloney and Liam Fahey got in for two points for Rockwell, as the upped their game. Lattin were struggling at this stage in the forward division and were finding scores hard to come-by, but Cathal Dillon put over two long range frees, before Tom Hanley got his first of the evening.

Lattin were coming more into the game as the half went on and this was beginning to reflect on the score board. TJ Ryan and Kevin Cleary from a free kept Rockwell to the fore. However, a late rally from Lattin ended with Ben Carey getting through for the all-important goal to leave the half time score, Rockwell Rovers. 1.9, Lattin/Cullen 1.8.

Lattin came out more energised after the half time break. Mark Hanley replaced the injured Sean Mullins at half time, and Timmy Clarke was introduced to their attack. They hit four points in the opening eight minutes, in the process going into a two-point advantage.

Rockwell regrouped and hit four unanswered points in the next ten minutes. Tom Hanley, who was beginning to create problems under the dropping ball, scored his second to cut the deficit to the minimum. Kevin Cleary hit two points in succession to go three up as the clock ticked down.

Tom Hanley came with a late flourish and put over three points in injury time to tie the game at 1.16 each.

Aidan Barron and Jack O’Halloran exchanged points in the opening minute of extra time, before Alan Moloney, who had taken over the free taking duties, hit two long range points to lead at the break 1.19 to 1.17.

The second period was again even enough, with Alan Moloney converting three further frees. Tadgh Carew and Stephen Moloney getting on the scoreboard to leave three points between the sides as the clock headed into time added on.

Lattin launched the final attack of the game when a high ball from outfield found Tom Hanley who was hauled down. Cathal Dillon’s resulting penalty conversion bringing the game to a penalty shootout. When the sides couldn’t be separated after five penalties each, it went to sudden death with Jack Whelton making the all-important save to send Lattin through to the final, five penalties to four.