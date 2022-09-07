Search

07 Sept 2022

Littleton community give an update on Ukrainian refugee accommodation in the village

The main street of Littleton, near Thurles

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Sept 2022 2:44 PM

Due to the lack of accommodation at national level, it is likely that the current Ukrainian families who have been residents at the Community and Sport Centre in Littleton for the last six weeks will remain there for some time to come.

A few small family groups have found more suitable accommodation elsewhere and were replaced by new members from City West.

The replacement of folding camp beds with standard single beds has been a huge improvement. The large indoor sports area has been turned into a dormitory which allows little privacy.

On the positive side, the families are now preparing their own breakfast, help with other meals and doing all the cleaning, which reduces the need for outside volunteers.

Good use is being made of the Local Link bus service to Thurles; the local GAA grounds are being used for exercise and games; school placements have been sourced for the children; a few of the men have found work; it is hoped to provide classes in English for the adults.

Thanks to Tom Cooke, who has been providing spiritual support and prayer services at St Mary's Church of Ireland which is adjacent to the Centre; also to members of Thurles Lions and Tipperary Co Council, who have been jointly coordinating all of the above supports and services.

Chairperson of North Tipperary Development Company, Jim Finn at the launch of the Roscrea Community Connector Roadshow which visits 8 local locations throughout September and October with Kathleen Mah

