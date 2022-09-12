Tipperary GAA results from the weekend
FBD Insurance - County Senior Hurling Championship
Sun, 11 Sep,
Clonoulty/Rossmore 1-18 Thurles Sarsfields 1-16
Sun, 11 Sep,
JK Brackens 3-17 Nenagh Éire Óg 1-19
Thurles Credit Union Junior A Hurling championship Knockout
Sat, 10 Sep,
Thurles Sarsfields 0-15 Upperchurch-Drombane 2-15
FBD Insurance - Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship
Sat, 10 Sep,
Carrick Swan 2-25 Silvermines 2-26
Sun, 11 Sep,
Clonakenny 1-17 Burgess 2-17
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Knockout
Sat, 10 Sep,
Thurles Sarsfields 3-14 Drom-Inch 1-15
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Hurling Championship
Sat, 10 Sep,
Borrisokane 0-24 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 3-12
Pat Cleere Lawnmowers & Strimmers South Tipp U/19 B Hurling KO
Fri, 09 Sep,
Moyle Rovers 2-9 St Patrick's 2-14
South Tipp JAF KO
Thu, 08 Sep,
Carrick Swan 3-6 St Patrick's 0-8
Sat, 10 Sep,
Ardfinnan 0-8 Clerihan 3-17
Sat, 10 Sep,
Cahir 0-7 Ballingarry 4-10
Sat, 10 Sep,
Ballylooby/Castlegrace 2-9 Newcastle 0-10
Gleeson Concrete Jun A Hurling
Sun, 11 Sep,
Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 0-14 Lattin-Cullen 2-12
Tipperary Co-Op Jun B Hurling Champ - Gr 3
Sat, 10 Sep,
Solohead 2-25 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 3-10
Shane Hennessy Agri Junior B Football group 2
Fri, 09 Sep,
Cappawhite 0-9 Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill 0-7
