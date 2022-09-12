WATCH: Highlights of two upsets in senior hurling preliminary quarter-finals

There were two upsets of sorts last Sunday as Clonoulty Rossmore and JK Brackens pulled off big wins against Thurles Sarsfields and Nenagh Éire Óg respectively. See highlights of both games below.
Highlights of @ClonRossGAA's Preliminary Quarter Final win over @thurlessars @StreamsportI | #TippGAATV https://t.co/1ZHEwnXhTF— Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) September 11, 2022
Highlights of @Jkbgaa's Preliminary Quarter Final win over @nenagheireog @StreamsportI | #TippGAATV https://t.co/aeI4GJiHjL— Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) September 11, 2022
The final dates for New Inn clothes collection are this Wednesday and Thursday, September 14 and 15 from 6pm to 7pm at the Community Centre, New Inn.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.