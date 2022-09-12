Lattin Cullen bridge fifteen year gap to claim west Tipperary junior A hurling title

Gleeson Concrete West Junior A Hurling Championship Final

By Francis Coughlan at Golden



Lattin/Cullen 2-12

Galtee Rovers 0-14

Lattin/Cullen claimed their first Gleeson Concrete West Junior A Hurling Championship title since 2007 when overcoming the challenge of defending champions Galtee Rovers in Golden on Sunday afternoon. The earlier rain cleared for a bright contest but left conditions slippery while the earlier weather rain warning didn’t materialise.

The free takers had a big say in this contest with Cathal Dillon and Tony O’Brien sharing eighteen points evenly during the sixty minutes but the old adage that goals win games was never truer as they ended Galtee Rovers reign as champions. Mark Hanley’s early goal gave them a vital lifeline especially when Galtee Rovers got a run on them in the second half while Michael Elligott’s late goal sealed the issued for their delighted followers.

Lattin/Cullen hit the ground running in this contest with Cathal Dillon pointing his first of nine points from a placed ball in the second minute. Lattin/Cullen were on top in most sectors with Laurence Coskeran and Mark Hanley in control in defence. Cathal Dillon playing at full forward over the first thirty minutes would have a major duel with Conor O’Sullivan.

Lattin/Cullen’s first major arrived in the fifth minute with Thomas Hanly finding the net. Jack O’Halloran brought the gap to five points when he opened his account. It was the tenth minute before Galtee Rovers got off the mark from a Tony O’Brien placed ball and four minutes later he doubled his tally.

Above: Action from the big game in Golden on Sunday.

Galtee Rovers were now finding their way in the game with the two Powers, Shane and Kevin having an influence on proceedings while Eric Grogan named at corner forward was now detailed on Jack O’Halloran. Galtee Rovers playing against a slight breeze were playing with a two-man full forward line of Tony O’Brien and Eamon Quirke.

As the first quarter ended Robbie Byron knocked over their first from play but by the twentieth minute Cathal Dillon (free) and Thomas Hanley had stretched Lattin/Cullen’s lead out to four points. The free takers finished the scoring in the half with Cathal Dillon and Tony O’Brien both converting their efforts.

Thomas Hanley’s goal the difference as the sides went to the dressing rooms, 1-6 to 0-6.

It was the sixth minute before the second half saw the scoreboard click again when Cathal Dillon pointed a sixty-five. It was Galtee Rovers who would now take the game to their opponents with Eoin Halpin getting more involved, Tony O’Brien was now drifting further out the field, while Shane and Kevin Power continued to have a say.

Likewise at the other end Cathal Dillon was no longer located on the edge of the square. Eoin Halpin got his name on the scoreboard with just Galtee Rovers second score from play while Tony O’Brien converted two further pointed frees to cut the gap to just the minimum with twenty minutes to play. Cathal Dillon replied from a sixty-five but by the eighteenth minute substitute Sean Daly levelled proceedings.

Galtee Rovers led for the first time when Eoin Halpin pointed his second and while Cathal Dillon once again tied proceedings from a placed ball it was the defending champions who still looked to be in control. Kevin Power edged them one ahead with about seven to play but once again Cathal Dillon split the posts twice more from placed balls and the lead now switched.

The victorious Lattin Cullen panel.

Galtee Rovers were determined to fight for their title and Tony O’Brien levelled proceedings in injury time. Then Jack O’Halloran collected a puckout under pressure from Eamon O’Connell before turning the defender finding space and split the posts. Less than a minute later the result was sealed when Michael Elligott beat his man before shooting at an angle past the advancing Eoin White.

Following the game, Tom Hayes (West Board Chairman) presented the Dr. Daniel G Hickey Cup to Lattin/Cullen Captain Jack O’Halloran in the presence of Micheal Gleeson representing the sponsors Gleeson Concrete.

Lattin/Cullen will now face Mid runners up Thurles Sarsfields while Galtee Rovers will face Mid champions Upperchurch Drombane in the County quarter finals.