Nenagh U17's claim back to back titles with win over Roscrea

North Tipperary U17A Hurling Championship Final

NENAGH ÉIRE ÓG 1-15

ROSCREA 3-4

Nenagh Éire Óg claimed back to back U17 north hurling titles with a convincing win over Roscrea in a game they controlled from start to finish in Dolla last Monday evening.

Played in really greasy and wet conditions, Nenagh were full value for the win, and in truth, they should have been out of Roscrea’s reach well before the final whistle sounded, as their shooting really deserted them for large spells, as they finished the match with a total of 18 wides.

To Roscrea’s credit, despite being second best for so much of the match, they never stopped fighting to get back into the game, and two moments of absolute class in the second half from Sam Dooley had them back to within three points mid way through the second half, but they were shipping far too much water, and the introduction of Caylum Fogarty at half time proved decisive for Nenagh, as the youngster bagged three points at important times in the last quarter to take the game away from Roscrea.

Nenagh got off to an utterly dominant start in the game, with nearly a shot a minute going in on the Roscrea goal in the opening ten minutes with three of them hitting the target through two Jake Houlihan frees along with a fine strike from Sam O’Farrell.

Roscrea were struggling to win any kind of possession, primary or breaking, but they eventually opened their account after 12 minutes when Sam Dooley gathered possession to set up Leigh Loughnane to fire over a fine strike.

Their second quickly followed suit, when some really hard work from the forwards turned over possession in the Nenagh defence, which led to wing back Sean Synott breaking onto a loose ball before lofting a love effort over the bar to get Roscrea back on track.

The sides traded scores in the next ten minutes with Jake Houlihan again on target with two efforts (one from play, while Roscrea’s scorers were Declan Walsh and Leigh Loughnane (free), but the game turned in Nenagh’s favour in the 20th minute, when Aodhan O’Connor’s powerful run led to a close range effort which was brilliantly saved by Harry Loughnane, only for Jake Houlihan to react quickest the the rebound in the square to bat the hanging ball to the net.

Injured in the process of scoring that goal, Houlihan recovered to point two further efforts, and despite Roscrea bagging a scrappy goal through Paul Dooley heading into added time, Nenagh finshed the half with two further points from Houlihan and Jack McLoughlin to take a deserved 1-9 to 1-4 half time lead.

The second half was very scrappy in the conditions, but Nenagh still controlled the game, but a ridiculously well taken goal from Sam Dooley in the 39th minute cut the gap to two points briefly, but Sub Caylum Fogarty led the Nenagh charge with a one of four scores in a row to re-establish his team’s lead to six by the 50th minute.

However, Sam Dooley was looking dangerous off limited supply, and somehow managed to field a high ball and, while falling down, pulled a one handed strike to the net to give Roscrea a glimmer of hope with two minutes of normal time left.

However, it just wasn’t going to be enough as Nenagh scored the last two scores through Caylum Fogarty to see out the win.

Scorers: Nenagh Éire Óg: J Houlihan (1-9, 0-7f), Caylum Fogarty 0-3, Sam O’Farrell, Jack McLoughlin, Aodhan O’Connor 0-1 each.

Roscrea: Sam Dooley 2-0, Paul Dooley 1-0, Leigh Loughnane (0-2, 0-1f), Declan Walsh, Sean Synott 0-1 each.

Nenagh Éire Óg: Eoin Garrigan; Jack Kennedy, Keelan Rice, Cathal Dervan; Mason Cawley, Cian Connolly, Sean McNamara; Emmet Jones, Sam O’Farrell; Jack McLoughlin, Filip McIntyre, Aodhan O’Connor; Jake Houlihan, Zac Keller, Tom Gleeson.

Subs: Caylum Fogarty for Gleeson (HT); Mikey Moylan for E Jones (HT); Billy O’Brien for Keller (60).

Roscrea: Harry Loughnane; Cathal McDonald, Eoin Larkin, Josh Loughnane; Conor Hoctor, Brian O’Rourke, Sean Synott; Luke Tooher, Jack Wrenn; Josh McMahon,Billy Hayes, Leigh Loughnane; Sam Dooley, Declan Walsh, Paul Dooley.

Subs: Darragh Fletcher for P Dooley (37); Diarmuid McCabe for Hoctor (60); Ronan Callaghan for Larkin (62, inj).

Referee: Gerry Treacy (Borris-Ileigh)