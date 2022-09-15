PICTURE: These young Sologhead supporters had their team's back at last Saturday's game

Young Sologhead supporters cheering on their heroes last Saturday in Cappawhite
Young Sologhead supporters cheering on their heroes last Saturday in Cappawhite
Horse trainers Willie Mullins (left) and Edward O’Grady, with Clare Ryan, Cahir at the Funeral Mass for Evie Magnier Stockwell. Picture: Anne Marie Maggorian
Clonmel’s Alex Sheehan’s blistering run takes him past the Sundays Well defence to score a try in the Munster Senior Cup game at Ardgeeha on Saturday last.
REMind Ed by Úna Ryan & Denise Enright launch Mind Moments for everyday well-being in the classroom!
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.