WATCH: All-Ireland winner opens up about hurling as a member of travelling community

Minor All-Ireland hurling winner Tom Delaney gave an insightful interview to Sport Ireland about his involvement in sport as a member of the travelling community.
The gifted Cahir hurler gave some insight into his motivations, and the influence his parents have had on his hurling career to date. See vide below.
Tom Delaney’s story is a brilliant illustration of how his involvement with sport and the GAA enables him to represent the Travelling community and to be a role model in @cahirgaaclub and @TipperaryGAA.— Sport Ireland (@sportireland) September 15, 2022
For more info go to https://t.co/iW5AZ9zc5X@EuropeanYouthEU #BeActive
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams - Joe Hayes Cleanline West U19A Hurling Champions 2022 - Photo Francis Coughlan
Members of the Horgan family and golf committee at the cheque presentation for the Richie & Breda Horgan Memorial Golf Classic, in aid of South Tipperary Hospice and in conjunction with Kickhams GAA.
