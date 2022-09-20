Tipperary starlet returns to action after more than a year on the sidelines

Tipperary dual star Aishling Moloney made her return to the playing fields last weekend, after a torrid year recovering from a curciate knee ligament injury.
Moloney made her comeback for her club Cahir in the recent Intermediate camogie championship clash defeat to Newport/Ballinahinch, coming on as a second half substitute with ten minutes to play.
The Cahir star has had a torrid time with injury recently, suffering the dreaded cruciate knee ligament injury in June 2021, and has had setback after setback since.
She was a huge loss for the Tipperary ladies footballers in particular last year, and manager Peter Creedon will be delighted, along with all Tipperary supporters, to see the talented Cahir woman back in action.
