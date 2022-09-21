Ballingarry storm to victory in a tension packed final to secure hard-earned title

Ballingarry ……………………….0-27

Mullinahone …………………….. 2-16



In a fiercely contested final Ballingarry overcame a ferocious effort by Mullinahone to take the honours in a pulsating South Tipperary U17B hurling final on Tuesday evening.



A huge crowd attended the thriller under the floodlights in Killenaule and both teams deserve great credit for serving up such a spectacle on a night that provided a great evening of hurling entertainment.



Two sets of passionate supporters created a great atmosphere as they went through the whole gamut of emotions witnessing a clash that swayed one way and then the other before Ballingarry came out on top to triumph over their rivals on an evening crackling with tension.



The tie was decided in extra time, a period in which Ballingarry put in a storming performance coming out on top by eight points to three in the extra time that was needed to separate two closely matched teams.



Ballingarry midfielder and captain Simon Blackmore was hugely influential during that extra time period.

He summoned up the energy to carry the ball deep into Mullinahone territory time and time again as a dominant Ballingarry kept picking off the scores to break Mullinahone hearts.

Blackmore scored two superb points in that extra time period and scoring contributions from Jack Cahill, Adam O’ Connell, Tommy Blackmore and Ben Ivers helped to get Ballingarry over the line.



Mullinahone looked out on their feet in that period of extra time.Their goalie Dylan Henessy was outstanding as a relentless Ballingarry applied the pressure and while Matthew Direen, Alex Britton and Sam Rowan registered fine scores the demands of having to play a significant period of the game during normal time with fourteen men caught up with them.

Mullinahone lost Darragh Linnane to a red card ten minutes into the second half for a foul on Diarmuid Ryan.



It was a huge loss to a Mullinahone team who had put in a terrific first half display to get back into the game after falling three points behind Ballingarry who started brightly to pick off the first three scores of the game. Mullinahone responded and were in a strong position after Cillian Direen showed exceptional composure to hit two superbly struck goals in the space of four minutes in the first half.



Mullinahone held a five point lead at the half time break and held a two point advantage at the point in the game where they lost the services of Linnane. Not only did they miss the services of one of their strongest players in that centre back position but it also meant Mullinahone had to reset and they weakened their attack as a result by trying to shore up the loss of Linnane.



Ballingarry now sensed a golden opportunity for glory but they met with fierce resistance from a Mullinahone defence.

A persistent Ballingarry who piled on the pressure did draw level with five minutes left in the game with another accurately struck free from their majestic marksman Jack Cahill.

Cahill added another free to edge Ballingarry in front with a minute left in the game but in time added on at the end of the second half Sam Rowan pointed a free to get Mullinahone back on level terms and send this game to extra time.

While Mullinahone were restored to fifteen men for the extra time period, they were still without the services of the much needed Darragh Linnane.

Ballingarry went on to control the extra time period and ran out winners by a five point margin.



Ballingarry- Jack Ryan, Shane Ryan,Kieran Murray, Rory O’Brien, Darragh Pollard,Bill Cahill, Tommy Blackmore, Simon Blackmore, Lee Cleere,Senan McAree,Diarmuid Ryan, Tommy McGrath, Jack Cahill, Ben Ivers,Tadhg O’ Brien.

Subs-Adam O’Connell for Shane Ryan ,Eoghan McAree for Diarmuid Ryan.

Scorers- Jack Cahill 0-14,Simon Blackmore 0-3,Tommy Blackmore 0-1,Senan McAree 0-1,Diarmuid Ryan 0-1, Tommy McGrath 0-2,Ben Ivers 0-2,Adam O’ Connell 0-2



Mullinahone

Dylan Hennessy, Pierce Vaughan, Finn Morrissey, Shane McGrath, Eoin Tracey, Darragh Linnane, Eddie Brett, Adam Doyle, Cillian O’Halloran, Liam Doyle, Sam Rowan, Alex Britton, Ned O’ Meara,Matthew Direen, Cillian Direen.

Subs- Liam Hogan(extra time for Darrgah Linnane who had been sent off during the game)

Scorers -Cillian Direen 2-2, Sam Rowan 0-7,Matthew Direen 0-4,Darragh Linnane 0-1, Ned O’Meara 0-1,Alex Britton 0-1