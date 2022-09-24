Thurles town news and notes

Thurles Golf Club

CLUB FUNDRAISING CLASSIC

Friday 16th and Saturday 17th September – Open Team of Three Champagne Scramble

1st Denis Corbett (26), Christy Clancy (20) and Paudie Butler (16) 64pts

2nd David Bourke (3), John Dwan (14) and Matthew Maher (17) 61pts (36 back 9)

3rd Fiona Hennerty (43), Michael McLoughlin (11) and Anne O’Mahony (20) 61pts (33 back 9)

Ladies Margaret Corcoran (15), Annette Boland (9) and Jane Meehan (20) 55pts

Sincere thanks to everyone who played in the Classic, bought a raffle ticket or supported in any way!



MEN’S RESULTS

Thursday 5th September – 18 Hole Open Singles S/F

1st John Carey (17) 41pts

2nd Morgan Lyons (21) 40pts

3rd Matthew Ryan (18) 38pts

4th David Ryan (9) 37pts

Gross Kieran Kennedy 34pts

Thursday 18th September –LJ Ryan Cup: 18 Hole Singles S/F

1st PJ Mackey (13) 42pts

2nd Johnny Doyle (18) 41pts

3rd PJ O’Dowd (5) 38pts

4th Martin Cooney (15) 38pts

Gross Matthew Ryan (1) 36 gross pts



THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES

Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available on BRS for members and visitors. Members €8; Visitors €25.



LOTTO

Lotto Numbers Wednesday 14th September: 9, 16, 22, 23

No Jackpot Winner. No match 3’s. 2 x lucky dip’s – Tom Commins and Denis Kinane €50 each. NEXT WEEK’S JACKPOT €18,400

You can now play our Lotto online on the Clubforce website as well as in the Clubhouse! Draw will take place live on our Facebook page Wednesday afternoon. Thank you for your continued support.



LADIES GOLF RESULTS

Tuesday 5th September - 18 Holes Singles S/F

1st Brigiette Behan (19)41 pts

2nd Mary Hayes (36) 40 pts

9 Holes Singles S/F

1stMaura Hennessy (25) 18 pts

Tuesday September 12th - 18 Holes Stableford Kindly Sponsored by Clohessy’s Garage

1st Nora Sweeney (37) 38 pts

2nd Reena O 'Brien (20) 37 pts

3rd Annette Boland (10) 37 pts

4th Maria Dempsey18) 35 pts

2’s Competition - Marian Finn@ 5th and Annette Boland@ 11th

9 Holes Singles S/F

Jane Meehan (11) 21 pts



TEAM NEWS

All Ireland Quarter Finals will take place in Athlone Golf Club on September 28th.

Winners of East Munster Thurles Golf Club will play Fintona Golf Club winners of Ulster East.

We extend our sincere sympathy to the Capstick Family on their recent bereavement.

Na Sairsealaigh

Thurles Sarsfields GAA Strategic Review: Thurles Sarsfields GAA club are hosting a community planning workshop on Thursday the 6th of October in The Dome beside Semple Stadium from 19:30-21:30. We need your views on the future priorities for our club which will be set out in a Club Plan for 2023-2028. Spread the word and we look forward to seeing you on the night.

If you can attend please complete the expression of interest form via the link on our social media pages.



Premier Intermediate: We have been drawn to play Roscrea in the Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter-Final next Sunday 25th at 13:00 in Toomevara.



Junior A: We will play Lattin Cullen in the Tipperary Junior A Hurling Quarter-Final this Saturday 24th at 13:30 in Páirc Ciocaim, Dundrum. appreciated.

CHILDREN'S LITURGY/PRAY AND PLAY

Commencing in Thurles Parish on Sunday Sept 25th. Pray and Play is a space set up during the 10.00 a.m. Mass in Bóthar na Naomh where younger primary school children (Junior Infants to First Class) will be brought to Lamh Chúnta Hall for a child-friendly version of the Gospel (during the liturgy of the Word at Mass) with activities to help them to understand God’s Word - such as reflection and chat, artwork, song and drama.



PARISH YOUTH CHOIR

Are you in 3rd, 4th, 5th or 6th class? Would you like to sing as a member of a choir? Our youth choir sings at Family Mass and at other parish and charity events. Come along to the Parish Centre, on Tuesday, September 20th, and join us. Rehearsals are from 4.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m. on Tuesdays.Further information: 087-9804172



DEEPEN YOUR CATHOLIC FAITH

Join Br. Johnson on his mission in Ireland and strengthen your faith through the Scripture. Learn how it can be applied to our daily lives. Lámh Chúnta, Thurles, Tuesday September 27th, 5.00 p.m. – 9.30 p.m. with Mass in Bóthar na Naomh Church at 7.00 p.m. Contact Claire on 085 1532258; Eileen 087 2454697.



LEGION OF MARY

Bus to Knock Sunday Sept. 25th from Cathedral @ 7.45 a.m. sharp. Contact Noreen on 087 6663243 or Jim on 085 8278014.



NEWLY BAPTISED

*Caoimhe Marie Maher, Hillcrest Manor, Newport.



RECENTLY DECEASED

*Sr. Miriam O’Byrne, Presentation Convent, Thurles & Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford.

*Ben O’Sullivan, Cormackstown, Holycross. *Brian Morgan,

Valentia Island, Co. Kerry, formerly Thurles.

*Mary Cuniffe, Kenton, Harrow, Middlesex, U.K.



Rahealty Progressive 25

19th September.

(13) Sean Moynihan & Gerry Stakelum / Eileen Beehan & Eileen Sorohan.

(12) Martina Kennedy & Jackie Moore / John Maher & Billy Lahart / Jimmy Kavanagh & Paddy Mahony. (12th & 24th) Matty Shortall & Larry Flanagan / John McGinley & Alice O’Connell.