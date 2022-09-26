Search

26 Sept 2022

Tipperary Soccer: Division 1 Youths League wins for Clonmel Town and Clonmel Celtic

John Buckley (Clonmel Town) tries to get the ball under control under pressure from Ken Power (Slievenamon Celtic) during last Saturday's Youths Division 1 game at Ballypatrick. Pic: Michael Boland

Liam Browne

26 Sept 2022 9:30 PM

News@nationalist.ie

Two Mile Borris 0 – 3 Clonmel Celtic


Both teams came into this game with full points from their first three games and they played a very even first half, with few chances to score for either team. The defences were well on top, with neither team wanting to commit too much, making it a tactical battle for the attendance at Newhill Park.
They went into the break at nil-all, and this continued through the first quarter of an hour of the second period.


As legs began to tire, however, space began to open up and the visitors took the lead on the hour mark when Daithi Hogan shot from the edge of the box to find the bottom right hand corner of the net, with the Borris goalie stranded.


The hosts tried to regroup and pushed forward in search of an equaliser but were caught brilliantly on the break ten minutes later, when Senan Butler made no mistake with a cool finish to the empty net.
Celtic wrapped up all three points when Ciaran Fitzpatrick was quickest to react when a ball was parried by the Borris goalie to tap home the third goal with five minutes left.

Slievenamon Celtic 1 – 4 Clonmel Town


After their very bright title-winning campaign last year, Slievenamon Celtic are finding it a little more difficult this time around, and went down to another defeat at the weekend, this time to Clonmel Town in what is proving a very difficult season.


They started off sluggishly and Town took a foothold in the game early on when Milo McNamara, with a quite beautiful finish with his left foot, gave his side the lead. Although the hosts were finding their way out from the back with some nice football, it never materialised into any clear-cut chances, and Town always had the potential to carve the home side open when they attacked.


The second half began much better for the home side and Eoin Barry was unlucky not to level the game, seeing his effort palmed onto the post and cleared away to safety.


However, the visitors eventually made pressure pay and doubled their lead soon after when they seized upon a loose pass from the back and Darragh Walsh scored from an acute angle.


Two became three and four in short order, with a Billy Tierney header from a corner and Darragh Cronin benefitting from poor marking, to put the game completely out of the reach of the home side.
Celtic did have the final say when a nice ball up the line from Daniel Condon found Cian Phelan, who calmly finished into the bottom corner for a consolation goal, but it was never anything more than that.

