14-0! Bad thumping for one Tipperary club in FAI Junior Cup first round

The FAI Junior Cup began in Tipperary at the weekend with the first round of matches - it won't be a day Powerstown FC will want to remember! (File photo)
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
Munster Youths Cup
Bansha Celtic 3 – 2 Cashel Town
Cullen Lattin 2 – 3 Peake Villa
TSDL Youths Division 1
Two Mile Borris 0 – 3 Clonmel Celtic
Slievenamon Celtic 1 – 4 Clonmel Town
TSDL Youths Division 2
Mullinahone 2 – 7 Shanbally United
Moyglass United v Donohill and District (off)
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
FAI Junior Cup 1st Round
Ballymackey v Rearcross,
Clodagh Rangers v Borrisokane,
Sallypark Odhrans 4 – 3 Bansha Celtic
Killavilla United v Borroway Rovers
BT Harps 1 – 2 Cahir Park
Birdhill 0 – 8 Wilderness Rovers
Cullen Lattin 2 – 1 Old Bridge
Cashel Town 3 – 1 Mullinahone
Clerihan 2 – 3 Killenaule Rovers
Lough Derg 0 – 3 Rosegreen Rangers
Clonmel Celtic 4 – 1 Vee Rovers
St Michael’s 2 – 0 Two Mile Borris
Moneygall v Cloughjordan
Clonmel Town 6 – 1 Galbally United
Peake Villa 14 – 0 Powerstown
Clonmel Credit Union League Division 3
Two Mile Borris 2 – 0 Bansha Celtic
Donohill and District 2 – 1 Kilsheelan United
Tipperary Town 0 – 3 Moyglass United
Slievenamon Celtic’s Tommy O’Connor (left) and Clonmel Town’s Cillian Fahey in an aerial duel during Saturday’s Youths game at Ballypatrick. pic:michael boland
