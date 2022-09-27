Last minute victory for Carrick Davins hurlers in relegation semi-final

Carrick Davins’ hurlers defeated Shannon Rovers in the Intermediate relegation semi-final in Littleton last Sunday.

Shannon Rovers started best with two frees and two points from play. Pa Harris fired over two great points from the left sideline in quick succession followed by a Lee Mackey free. When Shannon Rovers scored the first goal of the game, it put the Davins five points behind.

Lee Mackey scored two frees and a Raymond Cooke point clawed back the score to three points behind.

Four more points from the opposition put them at 1-10 but a long range effort from Billy Roche brought the Davins back to a two point gap on 0-11.

The Carrick team played a great second half and worked tirelessly. They limited Shannon Rovers to four points from play, but they scored another four points from frees.

However, after points scored by Michael Ryan and Willie O’Dwyer and a goal and a point from Luke Faulkner, the Davins were level with 10 minutes to play.

Pa Harris put the Davins up by one point but Shannon Rovers equalised and the game continued like that until the last few seconds of the contest. With the score at 1-18 each, Luke Faulkner hit a free. The shot was going wide but Stephen Cronin batted it back in and Pa Harris scored a goal.

The ref blew up on the puck out and there was elation. It was great to see the smiles and back slapping as the Davins’ supporters ran onto the pitch to congratulate the team.

Every player was a credit to the club as were JP McGrath, Peter Walsh and Mikie Cronin for their hard work off the field along with Damien Norris, Brendan Cooke, Stephen Hackett and the best waterboy in the county, Billy Murphy.

The Junior B hurlers couldn’t replicate the heroics in Davin Park on Sunday evening when they played their last championship game.

They were beaten by a strong St Patrick’s team but played well.

A special mention must go to player Seamus Harris, a diehard Davin man. Great work was also done by Jimmy Kelly and Pa McGrath, who were over the team.

The lotto jackpot wasn’t won last week. Numbers drawn were: 08, 14, 19, 27. Three people matched three numbers and won €70 each.