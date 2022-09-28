Search

First- Year Hurling Lunchtime League proves a winner at CBS Thurles

Captain Rory Crosse receiving the first year lunchtime hurling league trophy on behalf of 1A from Mr Stephen Maher

From School Days in the Tipperary Star. 

The first-year hurling league concluded this week, with the final taking place between 1A and 1B.

The league is part of the boy’s induction with the aim for them to get to know each other better in a setting outside of the classroom.

Throughout the league, classes played each other, with over 70 boys taking part from four separate classes.

After nine games, the teams with the most points progressed to the final. The final took place on Friday, September 23.

Both classes were supported by various members of the TY Cairdeas group, which is a programme run throughout the year in which Transition year students offer support to our new first-years.

All first-years attended the game in support of their peers, and we were delighted to welcome a large number of Scoil Ailbhe students to further add to the occasion.

The game was hotly contested in the opening stages, with both sides trading scores. 1A eventually grasped control of the tie, finding the net with two quick goals.

These goals acted as a platform for success which allowed 1A to push on for the victory. The cup was presented to captain of 1A Rory Crosse from Boherlahan-Dualla GAA.

Rory played a key role in his side’s success throughout the league. His ability proved a real driving force going forward for the
newly crowned champions.

Well done to all involved in an excellent league.

