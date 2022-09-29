Thurles town news and notes

Thurles Stroke Support Group

The group will meet on Monday 10th October.Time : 11.00 to 1.00

Venue : The TCIL Stradavoher Retail Park, Thurles. For any further information call: Mary Tobin 087 254 6742.



Social Dancing

Active Retirement Thurles in partnership with Tipperary Age Friendly are hosting a Music and Social Dancing afternoon in Cabragh Wetlands Thurles on Friday 30th September from 2pm to 4pm. This event is to celebrate Positive Ageing Week. Refreshments will be served. All are welcome.



Thurles Special Olympics Club

Basketball training resumes for athletes on Wed. 5th October at the Presentation Sports hall on Cathedral Street, weekly from 7 – 8pm.

Existing members have been contacted in the past week with details for resumption of activities. Any new athletes or volunteers wishing to join the Club, please contact Enda or Mary.



Parkinson Support Group

Thursday 6th October sees Thurles Parkinson's Support Group resumes their meetings after the long Summer.

Come along to Order of Malta Centre, Thurles at 2pm for an hour of exercises with Physiotherapist Maire. Get your muscles moving again and enjoy the stretches and get moving. Thursday November 3rd at 2pm same venue sees Voice Swallow and Speech & Language Therapist Joan put you through your paces. Please come along and take advantage of these classes. It is surprising what you learn and use those muscles that you have not used for a while. New members welcome to attend. Please contact Mary on 086 3916726.



Rahealty Progressive 25

26th September.

(12) John Maher & Billy Lahart / John Kelly & Eddie Hosty.

(11) Larry Flanagan & Matty Shortall.

(12th & 24th) Martina Kennedy & Jackie Moore / Eileen Behan & Eileen Sorohan.

Na Sairsealaigh

Premier Intermediate: We lost out to Roscrea in the Tipperary Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter-Final on a scoreline of 2-14 to 2-26.

Junior A: We have qualified for the Tipperary JAH semi-final after beating Lattin-Cullen by 3-22 to 3-18. We play Grangemockler Ballyneale on Saturday October 8th at 14:00 in Littleton. In the Tipperary JAF Quarter-Final we face Solohead this Sunday October 2nd at 12:00 in, Dundrum.

Junior B: We face Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in the Tipperary JBH Quarter-Final on Sunday October 9th at 12:00 in Holycross.

U19: In the Mid Tipperary U19 A Football Championship Final we play JK Brackens Óg tonight Wednesdayh at 20:00 in Dr. Morris Park.

Thurles Sarsfields GAA Strategic Review: Thurles Sarsfields GAA club are hosting a community planning workshop on Thursday October 6th in The Dome beside Semple Stadium from 19:30-21:30. We need your views on the future priorities for our club which will be set out in a Club Plan for 2023-2028. Spread the word and we look forward to seeing you on the night. If you can attend please complete the expression of interest form via the link on our social media pages.

EUCHARISTIC ADORATION

No Eucharistic Adoration next Friday, Sept. 30th. Sorry for any inconvenience caused to those who visit our Cathedral daily.



MARRIAGE ENRICHMENT WEEKEND

Friday 4th – Sunday 6th November 2022. Venue: The International Hotel, Cork Airport. For more info / book, visit www.marriageencounter.ie



ACTIVE RETIREMENT THURLES

With the assistance of Tipperary Age Friendly are a Musical afternoon in Cabragh Wetlands Friday Sept. 30th from 2.00 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. This event is to celebrate Positive Ageing Week. Refreshments on day. All welcome.



NEWLY BAPTISED

*Conor Stephen O’Carroll, Ashgrove.



THURLES PARISH YOUTH CHOIR

Are you in 3rd, 4th, 5th or 6th class? Would you like to sing as a member of a choir? Our Youth Choir sings at Family Mass and at other parish and charity events. Rehearsals take place in Parish Centre from 4.00 p.m. - 5.00p.m. every Tuesday. Further information:087-9804172.



RECENTLY DECEASED

Mary Murphy, ‘St. Joseph’s’, Dublin Road.

Bridie Griffin, née

O’Connell, Slievenamon Meadows.

Anne Santry, née Griffin, Castlefreke, Cork.

Mary O’Connell,née Hayes, Matthew Avenue.

Br. Frank Walsh, Callan, Co. Kilkenny & former Principal Scoil Ailbhe C.B.S., Thurles. 

Kitty Sheehy, née Brolan, Birmingham, formerly Ballyduag.



Farmers Market

As Autumn becomes more prominent we look forward the harvest it brings.

We are on the lookout for a tea/coffee vendor for the coming months.

Our latest trader has a commitment for the weekends during October, at a minimum, at a special outdoor venue – which we will let Aoife reveal the details in due course.

We operate between 9am – 12.30pm every Saturday morning at the Greyhound Stadium in Thurles.

Our traders can take card payment or cash payment, custom orders and deliveries can also be arranged.

There is plenty of free car parking available at the Greyhound Stadium every Saturday morning for the Market.

Any queries re the market – please call 087 270 1689.

Thurles Golf Club

BEST OF LUCK

The very best of luck to Irish Mixed Foursomes Team, Panel and Managers, Marian Finn and Tom Fanning, in their All-Ireland Quarter Finals match in Athlone Golf Club on Thursday 29th September @ 8.45am.All support would be greatly appreciated!

MEN’S RESULTS

Thursday 22nd September – 18 Hole Open Singles S/F

1st Eamon Healy (20) 43pts

2nd Frank Spillane (22) 36pts

3rd Tom Commins (28) 36pts

Sunday 25th September –18 Hole Open Singles S/F

Division 1

1st Seamus Butler (10) 37pts

2nd Martin Cooney (14) 36pts

Division 2

1st Gerard Moroney (15) 38pts

2nd James Slattery (14) 37pts

Division 3

1st Diarmuid Healy (20) 42pts

2nd Thomas Commins (28) 38pts

THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES

Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available on BRS for members and visitors. Members €8; Visitors €25.

LOTTO

Lotto Numbers Wednesday 21st September: 5, 7, 14, 18

No Jackpot Winner. 3 x match 3’s – Eamon Stakelum, Peakie Treacy and John Hackett €40 each

NEXT WEEK’S JACKPOT €18,500

You can now play our Lotto online on the Clubforce website as well as in the Clubhouse!

Draw will take place live on our Facebook page Wednesday afternoon. Thank you for your continued support.

LADIES GOLF RESULTS

Tuesday 20th September - 18 Holes Singles S/F Kindly Sponsored by John Corbett Motor Village

1st Ina Hughes (33) 36 pts

2nd Marian Finn (8) 35 pts

3rd Mairead Clohessy (18) 35 pts

4th Jill O ‘Connor (25) 35 pts

2’s Competition - Annette Boland @3rd & Betty Moore @ 5th

UPCOMING LADIES COMPETITIONS

Tuesday September 27th

Ladies 18 Holes SinglesS/F Kindly Sponsored by Ciaran O ‘ Flynn Jewellers

Sunday October 2nd 18 Holes Scotch Foursomes

TEAM NEWS

Best of Luck to Mixed Foursomes Team and Managers in their All Ireland Quarter Finals match V Fintona Golf Club (Ulster Qualifiers) in Athlone Golf Club on Thursday September 29th @ 8.45am.

All supporters most welcome.

VOTES OF SYMPATHY

We extend our sincere sympathy to Rita Holohan and Eileen Broderick on their recent bereavements and to The Griffin Family on Bridie’s recent death.