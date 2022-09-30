Search

30 Sept 2022

Joanne is Lady 'Golfer of the Year' at Tipperary with a staggering 3,609 points

Congratulations to Joanne Collins, this year’s Lady Player of the Year at Tipperary Golf Club. Joanne received her prize, sponsored by Renee Burke, from Lady Captain Yvonne Daly last Sunday.

Reporter:

Reporter

30 Sept 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

TIPPERARY GOLF CLUB


LADIES GOLF

Joanne is Golfer of the Year
On Sunday last September 25, we had a presentation of prizes which included Golfer of the Year, kindly sponsored by Renee Bourke and this year's winner is Joanne Collins, who played in every single competition and was in the winner’s enclosure on many occasions. Joanne won with a whopping 3,609 points, closest to her was Katherine Morrissey with 2,299 points.

Results from Wednesday, September 21, Open Team of Two, sponsored by Frank Hogan Motors.

Winners: Catherine Power and Ann Power with 57 pts
Runners Up: Lady Captain Yvonne Daly and Órla O’Donoghue with 55 pts
Visitors Prize: Philomena Curtin and Patricia Walsh (Charleville) 47 pts


Results from Sunday, September 25, Final Member's Prize 18 hole stroke
Winner: Katherine Morrissey (12) 69 nett
Runner Up: Joanne Collins (15) 70 nett
Cat A: Ena Gleeson (23) 72 nett
Cat B: Barbara Leahy (29) 75 nett
Cat C: Philomena Ellard (35) 73 nett

Tipperary Camogie: Annacarty tear up form book with defeat of Burgess - next up Drom in semi-final



Fixtures
Sunday, October 2, 18/9 Hole Stableford Club Day
The following week we will have
Wednesday, October 5, 18/9 Hole Stableford Kindly sponsored by Tommy Landers
Sunday, October 9, 18/9 Hole Stableford Club Day
Monday, October 10, Open Singles Day for the Nifty Fifties.

