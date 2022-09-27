Tipperary Camogie: Annacarty tear up form book with defeat of Burgess - next up Drom in semi-final

FBD Insurance Senior Quarter Final

Burgess/Duharra 3-7 Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill 2-14

Despite having failed to win a game in their group with two defeats and a draw Eire Og Annacarty are through to a county semi-final after a four points win away from home against a fancied Burgess Duharra in last Saturday’s quarter final.



Already without the experienced full-forward Amy Kennedy who was out with an injury Burgess Duharra were dealt another serious blow with the loss of Caoimhe Maher through illness. Her side certainly missed not only her hurling ability in the middle of the field but also her leadership and communication.



After 10 minutes they still led by 0-3 to 1-2, 0-2 thanks to an ealy goal by Ciardha Maher. But a Cinnait Walsh point followed by an Eibhlis McDonald goal put Annacarty in the lead by the 20th minute 1-3 to 1-2.



With little between the sides and both sets of backs on top Annacarty went in at the break with a two points advantage 1-5 to 1-3.



The game sprung to life after the restart with a goal from either side within minutes. Annacarty’s from Eibhlis McDonald who was a constant threat at full-forward and Laura Reid for Duharra.



As the second half progressed the scores were coming easier for Annacarty and they started to open up a gap until Burgess Duharra struck for a third goal this time from Kaitlin O’Halloran to leave just two between the sides 2-9 to 3-4.



Annacarty didn’t panic and with Jean Kelly and Eva O’Dwyer in flying form in attack they kept the scoreboard ticking over in their favour to run out 2-14 to 3-7.



Annacarty have plenty of talented hurlers but on Saturday they matched that with workrate and determination to record a deserved victory and book a place in the county semi-final against Drom-Inch.



Their defence was extremely solid and resolute especially Karen Fox and Orlagh Walsh. For Burgess Duharra Ciara McKeogh, Jenny Grace and Ciardha Maher gave a trojan effort and kept Burgess Duharra in with a chance thoughout but ultimately they came up just short against impressive opposition.



Burgess Duharra: Ciara Holohan, Úna Quigley, Fiona Kirwan, Iris Grace, Aisling Cremin, Eimear DwanJenny Grace (0-3, 2 frees), Katie Grace (0-1), Kaitlin O’Halloran (1-0), Ciara McKeogh, Danielle Nealon, Laura Reid (1-0), Ciardha Maher (1-3), Roisín Duffy.



Eire Og Annacarty: Aoife Butler, Mary O’Dwyer, Rosanna O’Donnell, Laura Heffernan, Shauna Heffernan, Karen Fox, Orlagh Walsh, Ciannait Walsh, Elaine Kelly, Eva O’Dwyer (0-5,3 frees), Leah Heffernan (0-1) Rachel O’Dwyer, Orla O’Brien (0-1), Eibhlis McDonald (2-1), Jean Kelly (0-5).