Tipperary Greyhound Racing: Big News in Kasko opener at Thurles

A major feature of every season at Thurles Greyhound Stadium, the 2022 Kasko Dog Foods ON2 525 Yard Stake commenced on Saturday last and housing a host of hugely promising pups for their debut public appearances, it was the Lotto Express Syndicate’s Any Other News (Good News-Shes Made It) who created the biggest impression in Round One with a fastest of the night performance.



Following smart qualifying trials at the Premier circuit, Richard Nugent’s March 2021 whelp was a warm favourite for the opening heat and confirming that promise, he would dominate when displaying smart dash from trap 2 to immediately lead before repelling Stage Man and Tell Me Girl for a first bend lead.



Easing clear on the run to halfway, Any Other News was never seriously threatened in an eight and a half length winning verdict while posting a classy 29.09 (-20) as Roseville Sonic ran on well for second ahead of Stage Man.



Cash prevails in a Kasko cracker

The following heat returned the next best victory in the Kasko and was a thrilling affair as it was Keeperhill Cash (Confident Rankin-Work Your Head) for Nicholas Colton who game out on top with a most game performance to deny Greatdistraction a debut victory.



It was the latter Paul Brussells runner who put the pace to the race when repelling the winner in a tight tussle to the opening turn before extending to a two-length advantage at the top of the backstraight. Little changed to the third bend but gradually reducing his arrears with each stride from that point, a run on the rails off the final bend saw Keeperhill Cash join the leader in the home stretch. A high-quality debut buckle was then settled as the Colton winner just overhauled Greatdistraction in the final strides for a shorthead verdict in 29.28 (-30), nine lengths in advance of Micks Strike.



The following third heat delivered a trap to line winner and though slower on the clock, Johnny The Great (Pestana-Kilgowan Honey) went one place better than his litter comrade in the previous heat while ensuring a strong hand at semi stage for Paul Brussells.



Breaking smartly from trap 3, the June 2021 pup repelled Fairest Roxy for a first bend lead as the pair showed much the best early pace but drawing readily clear of that rival, the Brussells winner was five lengths to the good at the third bend.

Remaining in full command thereafter, the big eye-catcher of the race was Catherine Dwan’s Borna Kitty when flying from halfway, reducing Johnny The Great’s winning margin to three lengths in 29.52 (-20), with Fairest Roxy third.



The concluding heat of the 24-runner Kasko returned another odds-on winner when Daniel & Tom Cronin’s Cluain Creed (Droopys Sydney-Droopys Creed) justified favouritism in no uncertain fashion.



Clearly well-housed on the fence, the January 2021 whelp broke smartly to immediately lead on the run to the corner and turning with a strong length in hand, stretched clear in dominant fashion thereafter. Second throughout, Russmur Special ceded a twelve-length winning margin to Cluain Creed who left a very pleasing impression while posting 29.38 (-20) as Bogger Bluebell recovered from bumping to fill third.



Just about best of the action outside of the Kasko on Thursday, the concluding A2 525 saw the Feel Good Racing Syndicate’s Great Approach (Dks Prime Time-Cabra Roxy) bounce back to winning ways within his highly consistent racing campaign.



It was Cabra Sonic who led the early charge when displaying his usual early dash but tracking that rival and the in-form Breathtaking to the top of the backstraight, a superior turn of middle pace proved the decisive factor as Great Approach advanced to lead in eye-catching fashion on the run the run to the closing bends. All out to repel a rallying Breathtaking close home, the winner claimed his fourth career win in 29.40 (-20).



Next best on the night when claiming the preceding A3 525 event, Dinny Lennon’s Lemon Margot (Droopys Buick-Foyle Lucy) claimed the second win of her seven-race campaign in smart early paced fashion.



Crucially getting the better of a tight early tussle for first bend supremacy with Errill Magpie and Cabra Veyron, the lightly raced February 2020 whelp led that latter rival thereafter when retaining enough resolve beyond halfway for a one length verdict while improving to a new best of 29.41 (-20).



Flashy four-timer

The Irish Retired Greyhound Trust A4 525 also produced a tight finish on Saturday but just about leading from trap to line, James Heffernan’s Flashy Capri (Pat C Sabbath-Heavens Dazzler) registered a wonderful four-timer on the Thurles circuit.

Without a win in her first seven, a first career win arrived at the beginning of September in A7 grade and ably backing that up, the Heffernan darling has now rattled off three A4 wins on the trot.

She will not avoid a rise in grade next time however as a career best was required on Saturday when forced to pull out all the stops to repel Athlacca Taylor. Having won the early battle against Code Jackal, Flashy Capri held the strong finish of a gallant Athlacca Taylor by a thrilling head margin in 29.44 (-20).



The Saturday action commenced with an A6 525 contest where Ann Callanan’s Bandicoot Marius (Crash-Limini) shed his maiden tag in a strong staying three-quarter length defeat of Kind Soul in 29.57 (-20), a time that was matched by Brian Bowe’s Foxrock Callum (Candlelight King-Swift Inny) when claiming his eighth career win in a trap-to-line performance with four and a half lengths to spare over Zoos John.



The remaining A5 525 was a bumpy affair with Kim Taylor’s Tide Is High (Ballymac Best-In A Heartbeat) taking the opportunity to shed her maiden tag at the third time of asking with eleven lengths to spare over Its My Syd in 30.06 (-20).



