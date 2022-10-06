Search

06 Oct 2022

Tourism boost: Shannon Airport announce two new Ryanair flights from next spring

06 Oct 2022 6:15 PM

There has been another boost for Shannon Airport as Ryanair announced two new routes and a third based aircraft, which will create an additional 30 direct jobs at the airport.

Flights to Béziers in the south of France and Newcastle in the UK will begin operating from Shannon in 2023.

The new twice-weekly Béziers service will run Mondays and Saturdays from March 27 and a Newcastle service will run three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from March 26. 

The move will see Ryanair operate a total of 24 routes and over 180 weekly flights at Shannon Airport next summer - a 60 per cent increase on 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

This builds on Shannon Airport’s biggest ever Ryanair winter schedule which currently operates 60 flights per week – 66 per cent more flights than it operated in winter 2019.

The announcement comes as Shannon celebrates 35 years of the airline’s service which has carried over 18 million passengers at the airport. 

Welcoming the announcement, CEO of Shannon Airport Group Mary Considine said: “The addition of two new routes and a third based aircraft here at Shannon demonstrates Ryanair’s continued commitment and is another vote of confidence in our airport. We know our customers will be excited by these two new destinations."

