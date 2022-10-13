Super sub Emily Corcoran kicks winning point as Tipperary champions Commercials advance

Clonmel Commercials 1-6 Fermoy 0-8

Clonmel Commercials took on the Cork champions Fermoy in Fermoy on Sunday in the Munster Ladies Gaelic Football Association Senior B quarter-final.

The Clonmel team's one-point win has earned them a semi-final meeting with Kerry team Finuge/St Senan's in Lixnaw at 1pm this Sunday, October 16.

Weather conditions in Fermoy last Sunday were poor all morning but the rain had briefly eased as the teams took to the pitch on a blustery afternoon.

Commercials opened the scoring with a fine point from play by Ava Fennessy after just two minutes but Fermoy responded soon afterwards with a point from Ashling Hutchings.

Commercials will have been disappointed not to have converted two goal chances midway through the half but some solid Fermoy defence managed to keep them out.

With 18 minutes on the clock the Tipperary side were 0-3 to 0-1 ahead, thanks to two more points from Ava Fennessy, one from play and one from a free.

It was end-to-end football, with both teams struggling to find scores in worsening weather conditions. However, Commercials conceded three kickable frees in the last 12 minutes of the half, which Fermoy’s Aoife O’Sullivan duly converted.

The teams went to the dressing rooms at half-time with the scoreboard reading 0-4 to 0-3 in favour of the home team, but all present knew this game was very much there for the taking by either side.

Commercials were denied a goal in the first few minutes of the second half thanks to a great save by the Fermoy goalkeeper Dearbhla Creed, but moments later Commercials corner forward Sarah Ryan rose high in the air to fist in a well-taken goal. With the score now 0-4 to 1-3, the supporters from both sides, who huddled together in the stand, found their voice once again.

Fermoy levelled proceedings within 5 minutes thanks to points from Aisling Daly and Abbie Scannell.

With 20 minutes to go, Commercials’ Anna Carey made a searing run through the middle and finished with a well-taken point.

The lead was once again short-lived when Fermoy’s Ashling Hutchings scored her second point.

Commercials’ Sarah Ryan converted a free midway through the half to make it 0-7 to 1-5. Both teams were struggling to find scores as the rain poured down and the wind gusted across the pitch.

With nine minutes left Fermoy once again levelled with a free from Aoife O’Sullivan, her fourth of the day.

However, with just over a minute left on the clock, Commercials’ Emily Corcoran, who had come on as a sub at half-time, scored the winning point.