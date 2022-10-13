Team of the Week: Dan Breen Tipperary senior club hurling - Semi-Finals

The semi-finals of club fixtures in the senior hurling championship threw up some surprise results, and a lot of excitement in an exciting weekend of action. To see the team of the week after the round, click the >arrow> or 'Next' to scroll through the team.
Organisers are hoping that people from all over Tipperary will once again come and enjoy everything that will be on offer
Kilfeacle’s Kevin Kinnane breaks through the Muskerry cover, with Jack McLoughlin in support during Sunday’s Munster League win
Nenagh Court: Tipperary motorist fined over two-car collision in which man suffered nine broken ribs
The need for extra resources for children with special needs in education is highlighted by Deputy Mattie McGrath
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.