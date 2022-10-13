ROUND UP: Successful first round for Tipperary schools in Harty Cup

Last Wednesday was a busy day for four Tipperary schools competing in the opening round of the Dr Harty Cup, and there was a big degree of success for the premier teams to get them off the mark.

All the games took place concurrently with three wins and a draw the results for the Tipperary school.

Nenagh CBS 2-15

De La Salle Waterford 1-18

Firstly, in Group A, Nenagh CBS managed to pull a late draw out of the bag in their game against De La Salle Waterford in Leahy Park, Cashel. Darragh McCarthy was the standout player for them, scoring 2-7 on the day, with Nenagh the better team for large spells, but a strong last five minutes of normal time from the Deise school gave them a two point lead in injury time.

Nenagh dug deep though, and found an equaliser on two occasions with the game seemingly lost, through Adam Hall and Filip McIntyre points which seen the game ended 2-15 1-18. See full report below.

https://www.tipperarylive.ie/news/local-news/936621/mccarthy-stars-as-nenagh-cbs-hang-on-for-important-draw-in-harty-cup-opener-in-cashel.html

Thurles CBS 3-20

Rochestown College 2-9

Group B saw strong starts for Thurles CBS and Our Lady’s Templemore. In Mitchelstown, Thurles had 14 points to spare over Rochestown College of Cork as they finished triumphant by 3-20 to 2-9. Tommy Maher was a key scorer with 0-7 while Robbie Stapleton chipped in with 1-4.

Scorers for CBS Thurles: T Maher (0-7, 5 frees), R Stapleton (1-4), R Ryan (0-4, all frees), A Stakelum, J Lahart (both 1-1), D Kelly (0-2), B Flanagan (0-1).

Thurles CBS: Eoin Horgan (Knockavilla Kickhams); Kieran Purcell (Durlas Og), Emmett Ralph (Durlas Og), P O’Dwyer (Killenaule); Eoin O’Connell (Loughmore Castleiney), Jim Ryan (Holycross Ballycahill), Stephen Walsh (Moycarkey Borris); James Doyle (Holycross Ballycahill), Tommy Maher (Thurles Sarsfields); Joe Egan (Moycarkey Borris), Daniel Rossiter (Durlas Og), Aidan Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields); Robbie Ryan (Holycross Ballycahill), Jimmie Lahart (Holycross Ballycahill), Robbie Stapleton (Thurles Sarsfields).

Our Ladys Templemore 1-29

Pobalscoil Na Trionide Youghal 1-14

Our Ladys Templemore saw off Pobalscoil Na Trionide Youghal by 1-29 to 1-14 in Cahir. It was an easy day at the office for the Templemore school, who started the game without star player Paddy McCormack of Borris-Ileigh.

Our Ladys Templemore: Archie Devaney (Borris-Ileigh); Conor Gleeson (Drom & Inch), Jamie Bergin (JK Brackens), Eoghan Kennedy; James Ryan (JK Brackens), Eoin Larkin (Roscrea), Ned Delaney (JK Brackens); Paddy Phelan (Upperchurch Drombane), Tom Corcoran ; Ned Walsh (JK Brackens), Michael Cahill (JK Brackens), Josh McMahon (Roscrea); Jamie Ormond (JK Brackens), Dan McAllister (Drom & Inch), Ciaran O’Shea (JK Brackens).

Cashel Community School 5-12

St Flannans College 2-20

Four second half goals from Ben Currivan helped Cashel Community School open their Harty Cup campaign with a 5-12 to 2-20 win over St Flannan’s College in Cappamore.

Cashel held a two-point half-time advantage but Flannan’s thundered back into the contest to at one stage lead by four.

Flannan’s then went three clear thanks to two Whelan frees and a beauty from play courtesy of James Organ, however, goal hungry Currivan could not be stopped and it was the Tipperary school that held out for a one-point victory.

Scorers for Cashel: B Currivan 4-0, R Connolly 0-9 (7f, 2’65s), D McGrath 1-1, S Buckley and E Ormond 0-1 each.

Cashel Community School: Karol Geraghty (Rosegreen); Cian Ryan (Golden-Kilfeacle), Ger O’Dwyer (Rosegreen), Ciaran Byrne (Golden-Kilfeacle); Darragh Spillane (Fethard), Jack Quinlan (Fethard), Dylan Fogarty (Boherlahan Dualla); Oisin O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs), Shane Buckley (Knockavilla Kickhams); Eanna Ormond (Golden-Kilfeacle), David McGrath (Cashel King Cormacs), Ronan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs); Ben Currivan (Golden-Kilfeacle), Fabian Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs), Adam Daly (Knockavilla Kickhams).