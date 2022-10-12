McCarthy stars as Nenagh CBS hang on for important draw in Harty Cup opener in Cashel

Dr Harty Cup Group A - Round 1

Nenagh CBS 2-15

De La Salle, Waterford 1-18

Nenagh CBS recovered from a one point deficit twice deep in injury time as they managed to hold on for a precious point in the opening round of this year's Dr Harty Cup competition against De La Salle Waterford in Leahy Park Cashel earlier this afternoon.

Despite leading for the vast majority of the contest, thanks to a pair of goals scored in either half by county star Darragh McCarthy, but De La Salle managed to reel off 1-5 without reply between the 54th and 62nd minute, and seemingly had the job done with little injury time remaining.

But, not just once, but twice in the final two minutes of play, Nenagh responded with points in the next plays, with Adam Hall firstly responding to equalise, but De La Salle once again took a late lead thanks to a major from their own county star Jack Twomey, only for the CBS to show massive composure to go down the other end with the final play to equalise thanks to a composed score from substitute Filip McIntyre after being set up by Kieran Grace.

Nenagh will be disappointed yet strangely relieved to come out of Cashel with a point, as they were the better team for some 50 minutes of the game having taken a 1-7 to 0-8 lead in at the break, with Nenagh's scores coming primarily from Toomevara forward Darragh McCarthy who was causing big problems for the De La Salle defence in the opening half.

He manufactured at least six scorable frees, of which he converted five in the half along with a well taken goal in the 22nd minute, with the impressive Kieran Grace turning provider to send McCarthy in on goal to finish low to the net.

De La Salle were living mostly off some poor tackling from Nenagh which was giving Jack Twomey sights at goal from placed balls, with the youngster scoring scoring six of his side's first half total, four of those coming from frees as the Nenagh defence held firm for the most part.

Burgess' Kieran Grace was proving lively as well for Nenagh, getting on an amount of possession and was the only other Nenagh scorer in the first half alongside McCarthy, pointing two well earned efforts, while the Nenagh defence was being martialed well at full back by Jack McGrath of Kiladangan.

The CBS men started the second half strongly too, and had opened a four point lead in the opening six minutes through a McCarthy free and a first of the day from wing forward James O'Meara, and despite a quick response from De La Salle through a Twomey free a minute later, Nenagh were well on top with Grace and McCarthy again finding the target by the 44th minute as the north Tipperary school led 1-12 to 0-10.

The game looked to be going in only one direction at this stage, and despite a brace of Twomey frees for De La Salle up to the 50th minute, Darragh McCarthy's second goal two minutes later looked to have Nenagh cruising, with the minor All-Ireland winner finishing off a move started by club mate Adam Hall, who fielded a high ball in before bursting through the 21 to offload to McCarthy who smashed home from the angle. Nenagh ahead now 2-12 to 0-12 with eight minutes left.

De La Salle to their credit didn't hit the panic button after that goal, and used their bench to good effect in an attempt to get back into contention with Colm Hartley making a good impact as he pointed a brace of frees, along with a strike from centre back Conor Keane to reduce the margin to just three points by the 56th minute, and with the game going into injury time, the Waterford lads hit Nenagh with a sucker punch as centre forward Rory Wymberry got in behind the Nenagh cover to whip a beauty into the top corner past Cormac Hogan and level the game at 2-12 to 1-15.

Indeed, Nenagh were now at sixes and sevens from that barrage of scores against the run of play, as De La Salle hit the front from the next play, with Conor Tobin pointing a gorgeous effort from the stand sideline, and it was extended straight away with Colm Hartley finding the target to open a two point lead, and what followed was a frantic set of plays to see out the game.

The last four puck outs would all produce scores for the teams, with Nenagh getting the ball rolling through a Ciaran Foley free in the 64th minute reducing the gap to one, and from the resulting puckout, Nenagh would win possession and fire down to Adam Hall who fielded brilliantly before taking off at speed and sending over a fantastic equaliser on the run.

Cue the next play, as De La Salle worked the ball out from a short puckout to eventually open space for Jack Twomey to fire over what looked like it would be the winning score with six minutes of injury time played.

But the referee allowed one last play and a long ball down field was eventually scooped up by Kieran Grace to run towards goal, as the Burgess man showed good composure after being turned backwards to hand pass to Filip McIntyre who showed real mettle to fire over and earn his side a share of the spoils.

Scorers: Nenagh CBS: Darragh McCarthy (2-7, 0-7f), Kieran Grace 0-3, Ciaran Foley 0-1f, Jack Mulcahy, James O'Meara, Adam Hall, Filip McIntyre 0-1 each.

De La Salle: Jack Twomey (0-10, 0-9f), Rory Wymberry 1-0, Colm Hartley (0-3, 0-2f), Conor Tobin 0-2, Conor Keane 0-1f, Aaron O'Neill 0-1f.

Nenagh CBS: Cormac Hogan (Toomevara); Cynan Bailey (Silvermines), Jack McGrath (Kiladangan), Eoghan Meagher (Portroe); Michael Ryan (Burgess), Cian Connolly (Nenagh Éire Óg), Keelan Rice (Nenagh Éire Óg); Jack O'Callaghan (Portroe), Ciaran Foley (Borrisokane); James O'Meara (Kiladangan), Kieran Grace (Burgess), Adam Hall (Toomevara); Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara), Jack Mulcahy (Kilruane MacDonaghs), Conor Cooney (Burgess).

Subs: Cathal Treacy (Silvermines) for Cooney (44); Filip McIntyre (Nenagh Éire Óg) for O'Meara (56).

De La Salle: Pierce Kennedy (Ballygunner); Sam Cheevers (De La Salle), Craig O'Keefe (Ballygunner), Donnacdha Williams (Kilmacow); Aaron O'Neill (Ballygunner), Conor Keane (De La Salle), Scott Fleming (Ballygunner); Barry Flynn (Erins Own), Cathal O'Sullivan (Ballygunner); Jack Twomey (De La Salle), Rory Wymberry (De La Salle), Donagh Cooney (Ballygunner); Darragh Nolan (Ballygunner), Callum Carroll (Roanmore), Conor Tobin (De La Salle).

Subs: Colm Hartley (Ballygunner) for Cooney (35); Jack O'Neill (Kilmacow) for O'Sullivan (57); Emmanuel Adebayo (Mount Sion) for Carroll (57); Callum McNulty (Erins Own) for Nolan (63).