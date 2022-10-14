The Ursuline kick off spooky season with a fundraiser for a good cause

The Ursuline Leaving Certs organised a fantastic day of high jinks for the whole school on Wednesday, October 5, to raise money for their sister schools in Kenya.

Their theme, the Wild West, was enormous fun, with students from all year groups line dancing, sampling the insane delights of the haunted saloon and busting some moves in the disco.

There were games galore, including an obstacle course, a ring toss, a penalty shoot-out, pin the tail on the donkey, and a nerf-gun style shoot-out around the hay bales, which were kindly sponsored by Principal Ms Glesson.

Lots of students and teachers got their photos taken at the saloon photo booth where they could dress up like cowboys, cow gals, Indians or sheriffs totting toy guns and rifles.

Food was a huge part of the event, with ‘mocktails’, penny sweet bags, popcorn, cakes, ice cream and chocolate waffles all on offer to satisfy the hunger hordes.

There were plenty of denim, plaid, Stetsons and western-style boots on display, with one of the regular couriers to the school curiously wondering if the Ursuline was having a Gareth Brooks tribute day.

To borrow a popular ranching phrase, everyone had a ‘hog-killin’ time while raising €5000 for the Ursuline Missions in Kenya started by Sr Clare Ursula from the Thurles Convent.